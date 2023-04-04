This Video Doesn't Show People Obstructing Trains While Offering Namaz During Ram

A video is going viral on social media showing a large gathering of persons from the Muslim community on the railway tracks with the claim that the video is of the recent Ramnavmi puja, from West Bengal.



Claim:

The video shows several people offering Islamic prayers on the railway track. The track is crowded with several groups of people offering Namaz as some people, who appear to be authorities, are standing around.

The video is shared with the claim, “Beautiful video from West Bengal of Mamta Didi, where to maintain brotherhood in the month of Ramadan, prayers are being offered by stopping railway traffic.”

ममता दीदी के पश्चिम बंगाल से आई सुंदर वीडियो, जहां माहे रमजान में भाईचारा कायम रखने के लिए रेलवे का आवागमन रोककर नमाज अदा की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/CuCLYKeWEo — हम लोग We The People (@ajaychauhan41) March 31, 2023





Users shared this video on Facebook as well.



Fact Check:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to break down the video into keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, we came across the same video posted by user Rakesh Sharma on March 22, 2021.

The post is captioned, "Akra Railway station. South 24 Pargana district. West Bengal."

We came across the same video posted by user Kamlesh Singh on 26 April 2021. The post caption reads, "This is Akra railway station at 24 Parganas area in West Bengal. The railway line is blocked and the trains have to wait till their Namaz is over. All this is happening under the supervision of the Police. Even now if you don't wake up, this will happen in every town."

A Twitter user also shared the same video back in March 2021. The caption of the tweet reads, "Namaz at Akra Station under Sealdah Division near Budge Budge in Kolkata, blocking public transport & rail movement, putting lives at risk too in the presence of police! Is this blatant violation of laws acceptable?"

Namaz at Akra Station under Sealdah Division near Budge Budge in Kolkata, blocking public transport & rail movement, putting lives at risk too in the presence of police!



Is this blatant violation of laws acceptable? @PiyushGoyal @AmitShah #WestBengalPolls #VoteBankPolitics pic.twitter.com/e5tTVQTbCq — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) March 22, 2021

In a keyframe in the viral video, a railway station board can be seen. It reads 'Akra'. The railway station is indeed located in the 24 Parganas area near Kolkata, West Bengal.

Image Credit: Google Maps

For more updates, The Logical Indian Fact Check team contacted the Sealdah police station. They noted that the video is old and unrelated to the recent Ram Navami clashes. We also contacted the Government Railway Police of Akra railway station, who confirmed the same. They also told us that the Akra area is peaceful, and no disturbances have been reported so far.



Conclusion:

We found that the viral video is old. The video dates back to at least March 2021. However, we couldn't ascertain the incident the video is depicting and what caused it.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

