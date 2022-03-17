Did People Carry Out Rally In Ayodhya To Declare India As Hindu Rashtra? Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a mass rally is doing rounds on social media these days. A huge gathering holding Saffron flags raising slogans like Jai Shree Ram can be seen in the viral video. While sharing it, social media users claimed that the massive rally was taken out in Ayodhya demanding the Hindu Rashtra. This comes after BJP won the Uttar Pradesh elections.

A Twiter user shared this video with a Hindi caption which reads, "अयोध्या में शुरू हुई हिंदू राष्ट की मांग| जय जय श्रीराम."

[English Translation: Hindu Rashtra demand started in Ayodhya, Jai Jai Shri Ram.]

A Facebook user wrote, "हिंदुस्तान को हिन्दू राष्ट्र घोषित किया जाए. अयोध्या में हिन्दू राष्ट्र की मांग को लेकर निकला जन सैलाब. #india #TheKashmirFiles #hindu

[English Translation: Hindustan should be declared as Hindu Rashtra. A flood of people came out in Ayodhya for the demand of Hindu Rashtra. #india #TheKashmirFiles #hindu.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A massive rally was carried out in Ayodhya demanding the Hindu Rashtra.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018.

During the initial investiagtion, we listen to the video carefully. In the video, someone can be heard saying "Land of Ram devotees carrying out rally for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya under the leadership of Praveen Togadia ji." We searched the video with a relevant keyword which led us to the same video uploaded on Facebook at a different time interval (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021). The same footage with the same background voice can be seen in these videos, and it suggests that the viral video is not recent.





In the viral video, it was said that this rally was carried out under the guidance of Praveen Togadia. Based on this information we did keyword searches and found similar footage in the video reports of NavBharat Times, Live Hindustan, News18, India News, Times Now. All these reports were dated back to 23 October 2018. According to the report of NavBharat Times, "Praveen Togadia along with his supporters took out a rally for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. After the administration stopped them from performing Ramkot Parikrama, the supporters of AHP leader Praveen Togadia clashed with the cops".

According to the report of News18, the clash between the supporters of Togadia and the police started after a change in the Parikrama route of Ramkot. It was said that Togadia had reached the Saryu bank without permission from the district administration. After the clash, police imposed section 144 in Ayodhya to curb attempts to disturb law and order.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from 2018 when VHP leader Praveen Togadia took out a rally for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is falsely shared as a recent rally carried out in Ayodhya demanding Hindu rashtra. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

