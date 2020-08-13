Fact Check: Old Photo Shared As Peacocks Killed For Janmashtami

The birth of Krishna or Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival. This year, Janmashtami was celebrated on August 11. In the backdrop of this, a set of photographs showing injured peacocks are being circulated.



The text accompanying the post asks whether the peacock feathers are more important than their lives during Janmashtami. Further, the post asks why only the sacrifice of goats is hyped during Eid and not this.

A simple google reverse search led to a report by The Quint which carried the viral photos.

According to the report which was published on August 4, 2018, the residents of a neighbourhood in Marudhankulam, Madurai had found carcasses of peacocks strewn all over the ground.

Forest officials had suspected that rice grains mixed with poisonous substances led to the incident. However, residents had informed that there were no agricultural fields nearby.

The report added that rice grains were seen strewn all over the ground.

"Around 70 peacocks used to come every morning. They would not leave until we give them food. Some seven years ago only a few came. Over the course of years, 70 to 80 peacocks started visiting," The Times of India quoted one of the residents, P O Raja, as saying.

Therefore, the photos are from an earlier incident which is unrelated to Janmashtami.

