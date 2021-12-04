A video of passengers pushing an aeroplane off a runway is shared on social media claiming that it belongs to one of the Indian airports. The video is shared with humour targeting the central government. A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Punjabi, "ਹੋਰ ਕਿੰਨੇਂ ਕ ਅੱਛੇ ਦਿਨ ਚਾਹੀਦੇ ਭਗਤੋ, ਹੋਰ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਕ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹਵਾਈ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਧੱਕਾ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਚਲਾ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ".

[English translation: How many more good days are needed! How much more development is required! The plane also flew by pushing!]





The video is being shared in different Facebook groups with a similar claim. View here and here.

Claim:

In an Indian airport, passengers pushed an aeroplane off a runway.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video belongs to the Bajura Airport of Kolti in Nepal and has no relation to India.

We extracted keyframes from the shared video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to media reports by NDTV and Navbharat, published on 2 December. The articles used keyframes from the shared video as their feature images. According to the articles, an aeroplane belonging to Tara Airlines was parked in the middle of Bajura airport and hindered the landing of other planes. The parked Tara Air's 9N AVE plane had a flat tyre and so was pushed off the runway by passengers to make space for the landing of other aeroplanes.





We also found a media report by Nepal News, published on the same day. An excerpt from the article read, "The video and photo of Tara Airlines being on the runway with a flat tire and a passenger pushing the plane has gone viral. According to Khagendra Khadka, a passenger going to Dhangadhi from Kolti, the plane's tire burst on the runway."

We also searched for Tara Airlines and found that it is headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal and is a subsidiary of Yeti airlines headquartered at the exact location.

Therefore, a video of passengers pushing an aeroplane off a runway is shared on social media with a false claim that it belongs to one of the Indian airports. The video belongs to the Bajura Airport of Kolti in Nepal and has no relation to India.

