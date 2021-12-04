All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fact Check: This Video Of Passengers Pushing Aeroplane Is From Nepal, Not India!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: This Video Of Passengers Pushing Aeroplane Is From Nepal, Not India!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  4 Dec 2021 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of passengers pushing an aeroplane off a runway is shared on social media targeting the Modi government. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of passengers pushing an aeroplane off a runway is shared on social media claiming that it belongs to one of the Indian airports. The video is shared with humour targeting the central government. A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Punjabi, "ਹੋਰ ਕਿੰਨੇਂ ਕ ਅੱਛੇ ਦਿਨ ਚਾਹੀਦੇ ਭਗਤੋ, ਹੋਰ ਕਿੰਨਾ ਕ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹਵਾਈ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਵੀ ਧੱਕਾ ਦੇ ਕੇ ਚਲਾ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ".

[English translation: How many more good days are needed! How much more development is required! The plane also flew by pushing!]


The video is being shared in different Facebook groups with a similar claim. View here and here.

Claim:

In an Indian airport, passengers pushed an aeroplane off a runway.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video belongs to the Bajura Airport of Kolti in Nepal and has no relation to India.

We extracted keyframes from the shared video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to media reports by NDTV and Navbharat, published on 2 December. The articles used keyframes from the shared video as their feature images. According to the articles, an aeroplane belonging to Tara Airlines was parked in the middle of Bajura airport and hindered the landing of other planes. The parked Tara Air's 9N AVE plane had a flat tyre and so was pushed off the runway by passengers to make space for the landing of other aeroplanes.

Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: Navbharat

We also found a media report by Nepal News, published on the same day. An excerpt from the article read, "The video and photo of Tara Airlines being on the runway with a flat tire and a passenger pushing the plane has gone viral. According to Khagendra Khadka, a passenger going to Dhangadhi from Kolti, the plane's tire burst on the runway."

Image Credit: Nepal News

We also searched for Tara Airlines and found that it is headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal and is a subsidiary of Yeti airlines headquartered at the exact location.

Therefore, a video of passengers pushing an aeroplane off a runway is shared on social media with a false claim that it belongs to one of the Indian airports. The video belongs to the Bajura Airport of Kolti in Nepal and has no relation to India.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Film Named 'The Omicron Variant' Released In 1963? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Aeroplane 
Passengers 
Nepal 
India 
PM Modi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X