Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Shows Shoulder Press Machine In Park Swinging On Its Own, People Claim Ghost Is Exercising

The Logical Indian fact check team investigates the claim that Paranormal activities in a park led to unusual occurrences with a piece of outdoor gym equipment.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   13 Jun 2020 10:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-13T15:50:36+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Nandan M
Fact Check: Video Shows Shoulder Press Machine In Park Swinging On Its Own, People Claim Ghost Is Exercising

A video is being circulated online which shows a piece of outdoor gym equipment swinging on its own without anyone's intervention. A shoulder press machine goes on while the Police officials can be seen recording the event. This continues for over 30 seconds. The video is seemingly shot in a park at night and paranormal activities are being claimed as the reason behind the unusual occurrence.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra shared the video on Twitter. The video has been viewed over 160,000 times and has been retweeted over 1,000 times.




The Logical Indian received a request on the fact check number to authenticate it.


There was speculation online about the location of the incident.

Some claimed that it occurred in Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini area, while others said that it was from Kanshiram Park in Jhansi's Nandanpura area in Uttar Pradesh.



Claim:

Paranormal activities in a park led to unusual occurrences with a piece of outdoor gym equipment.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

According to an Indian Today report, police officers on hearing about the video went to the park to investigate. A police official stated that there is no paranormal activity. The machine was overly greased which led to the unusual occurrence.

A security guard, who has been working at the park for the last 8 years, said that there is no paranormal activity here.

Further Jhansi police also issued a statement reiterating the same reason and dismissed claims of paranormal activity. Their statement also confirmed that the incident occurred in Jhansi.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Viral With Claim Of UP Man Harassed Over Installing Indian Flag

Claim Review :  Paranormal activities in a park led to unusual occurrences with a piece of outdoor gym equipment.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian