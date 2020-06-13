Fact Check: Video Shows Shoulder Press Machine In Park Swinging On Its Own, People Claim Ghost Is Exercising

A video is being circulated online which shows a piece of outdoor gym equipment swinging on its own without anyone's intervention. A shoulder press machine goes on while the Police officials can be seen recording the event. This continues for over 30 seconds. The video is seemingly shot in a park at night and paranormal activities are being claimed as the reason behind the unusual occurrence.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra shared the video on Twitter. The video has been viewed over 160,000 times and has been retweeted over 1,000 times.



Apparently this happened somewhere in UP. Received via WA. Who's exercising?? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Vbmqlsd0mz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2020













The Logical Indian received a request on the fact check number to authenticate it.





There was speculation online about the location of the incident.



Some claimed that it occurred in Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini area, while others said that it was from Kanshiram Park in Jhansi's Nandanpura area in Uttar Pradesh.









Claim:

Paranormal activities in a park led to unusual occurrences with a piece of outdoor gym equipment.

Fact Check: The claim is misleading.

According to an Indian Today report, police officers on hearing about the video went to the park to investigate. A police official stated that there is no paranormal activity. The machine was overly greased which led to the unusual occurrence.

A security guard, who has been working at the park for the last 8 years, said that there is no paranormal activity here.

Further Jhansi police also issued a statement reiterating the same reason and dismissed claims of paranormal activity. Their statement also confirmed that the incident occurred in Jhansi.