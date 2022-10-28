All section
Caste discrimination
Morphed Image Shared Claiming Pakistanis Want Cricketer Virat Kohli Instead Of Pakistan

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Morphed Image Shared Claiming Pakistanis Want Cricketer Virat Kohli Instead Of Pakistan

India,  28 Oct 2022 11:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

News18 Kannada shared the morphed image saying "We don't want Kashmir, we want Virat Kohli". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the image.

An image showing a set of people holding up a green banner is going viral across social media with the claim that it shows Pakistanis demanding Cricketer Virat Kohli in place of Kashmir.

The claim is viral in the context of the India Vs Pakistan match that took place on October 23, 2022, and India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli was widely praised for his match-winning knock of a 53-ball 83 not out.

Claim:

In the viral image, a group of people can be seen holding Pakistani flags and holding up a green banner. The text on the green banner states, "We don't want Kashmir. Give us Virat Kohli."

Author Bhaavana Arora tweeted the viral image with the claim, "Kashmir is ours, Kohli is ours."

Retired Army officer Vinod Bhatia tweeted the image with the translated claim, "They have this habit of asking! They will get nothing."

Writer Madhu Kishwar retweeted the viral image as well with the following claim.

News18 Kannada published the image in an article titled, "We don't want Kashmir, we want Virat Kohli'; A new movement started in Pakistan!"

The image was also published in an article in Manorama News on June 9, 2019, with the headline, "No Kashmir; Give us Kohli'; Fan base in Pakistan"

The image is being widely shared across Twitter.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and came across the image in an article published by India Today on August 8, 2016. The article titled, 'Kashmir unrest: Youths raise pro-Pakistan slogans in the Valley,' detailed how youngsters with Pakistani flags in their hands were raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Kashmir.

The Kashmiri youths had raised slogans in support of Azaadi, and Pakistan. The youths raised slogans supportive of Burhan Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander, and Syed Ali Geelani, separatist leader. As can be seen from the article, the banner actually proclaims, 'We want Azaadi.'

Another image of the youths holding up the banner was shared in the article. In this image, we can see that the banner proclaims, 'We Want Azaadi.'

If the image from the India Today article and the viral image is compared, it can be seen that the original banner has been morphed.

Image Comparission

We also came across a report by Social Media Hoax Slayer published on August 13, 2017. This report noted that this banner has been morphed on several occasions. A parody Twitter account @SirJadejaOfc edited the original image several times with misleading text. As per the report, the account was suspended.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the banner originally stated 'We Want Azaadi'. The banner was morphed several times in the past. In this instance, the morphed banner proclaimed that Pakistanis wanted Virat Kohli instead of Kashmir. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral image is a morphed image.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Rishi Sunak's Doppelganger Dancing At A Beach Goes Viral With False Claim

