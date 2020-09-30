Fact Check: Doctored Photo Of Pakistani Religious Leader With Alcohol Shared With False Claim

A photograph of a Pakistani politician, Fazal-ur-Rehman, is being circulated with the claim that he was served alcohol during a flight. The viral photos show Rehman inside an aeroplane sitting with a bottle of Jack Daniel's, a whiskey brand kept on a side table beside him.

Rehman is the current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Assembly of Islamic Scholars. "Maulana Sahab is utilising the money of Zakat properly, along with it, the signs of a muse are also seen (in red circle)!," reads the caption of one such post.





The photo has been shared extensively on Twitter.





Claim:



Photo shows Pakistani politician, Fazal-ur-Rehman, an Islamic cleric with alcohol during a flight. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search of the photo led to a Facebook post which was posted on August 15, 2019, by a Facebook page named Jamiat Talba Islam.

In this picture, Rehman is seen without the bottle and glass. The tabletop is empty.

A comparison of the fake and original has been given below. Upon closely observing, one can ascertain that the tabletop has been morphed entirely to include Jack Daniel's bottle and glass on it. A similar image without the bottle and glass can be seen here in a recent Facebook post. Below is a comparison of the morphed viral photo (left) and the original photo (right):





The comparison clearly shows that the tabletop has been morphed entirely.

