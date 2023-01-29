Media Outlets Widely Circulate False Claims Over Islamic Flag Hoisted In Bihar

Major media outlets such as News18 Bihar, Times Now Navbharat, and Zee Bihar reported that a Pakistani flag had been unfurled on a building in Purnea, Bihar. The reports broke out on January 26, 2023, which additionally alleged that the Pakistani flag had been removed after it led to unrest in the area.

The visuals show a building in a residential area where a green flag can be seen hoisted on top of the building.



In a tweet uploaded on January 26, 2023, news agency ANI said, “A Pakistani flag was hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea.” The news agency quoted Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani noting that the police reached the “suspect's” house, and the flag was removed.

News outlets Times Now Navbharat, Times of India, Mid Day, News18 Bihar, The New Indian, and CNN News18 shared the same visuals with similar claims.





In a shocking incident, the national flag of Pakistan was hoisted on the rooftop of a house in Bihar’s Purnia on Republic Day by unknown persons. A team of police reached the spot and removed the Pakistani flag. The matter is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhphOosMtL — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) January 26, 2023













Bihar | A Pakistani flag was hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea



We reached the suspect's house after getting the information. The flag has been removed. The matter has been discussed with SDO Purnea. Action will be taken: Pawan Chowdhary, SHO Madhubani pic.twitter.com/Yf8tbIhqwP — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 26, 2023

Media outlets AmarUjala, Free Press Journal, Live Hindustan, India TV News and NavBharat shared similar claims in the form of news reports.













An excerpt from the Free Press Journal report reads, “A Pakistani flag was hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea on Thursday, causing a furore in the area. The flag was hosted on the house owned by Mohammad Mubarukuddin, and it is located adjacent to the local mosque.”

BJP leaders tweeted visuals from the reports with similar claims. For example, Tripura BJP secretary Amit Rakshit, BJP Gujarat state media co-head Zubin Ashara, BJP Andhra Pradesh state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, and Andhra BJP general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

I condemn the shameful incident of Pakistani flag being hoisted in Purnia in Bihar on #RepublicDay.



Since @NitishKumar & @yadavtejashwi formed gvt in Bihar, criminals have been strengthened but this incident has made all of us to hung our heads in shame! pic.twitter.com/cbHR0h6vFM — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) January 27, 2023





What a shameful incident in Bihar!



Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnia on #RepublicDay.



Dear @NitishKumar & @yadavtejashwi



Now come and simply say you don't know anything! pic.twitter.com/phfuBAivbq — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) January 27, 2023

Law and order has gone for a toss since the Mahathughbandhan formed gvt in Bihar and @NitishKumar & @yadavtejashwi simply say that they don't know anything.



But now in Bihar, Pakistani flag hoisted in Purnia on #RepublicDay.



It is utterly shameful and disgusting! pic.twitter.com/UBLSY9wfpx — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) January 27, 2023

On a daily basis shameful news of police being getting beaten are coming from Bihar but on #RepublicDay, the shameful act of hoisting Pakistani flag has in Bihar is beyond condemnation!@NitishKumar ji, don't you even know what is happening in your state? pic.twitter.com/478826Yn8J — Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) January 27, 2023









The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The flag in question is an Islamic flag.

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by the Times of India published on January 26, 2023, with the title, ‘Pakistan’s flag not hoisted in Bihar's Purnia, say police’. Quoting Superintendent of Police, Purnea District, Aamir Jawaid, denied the allegations and said that no such flag was hoisted as reported by several sections of media.

As per the TOI report, the incident allegedly took place in the Sipahi Tola area of Madhubani TOP police station in the district. “According to police, a religious flag was hoisted at a house owned by Mohammad Mubarakuddin, which is located adjacent to the local mosque,” said the report.

The police also added that it was a religious flag, not a Pakistani one, and was hoisted at the residence a month ago, as per TOI.

The same information was highlighted by a Twitter user as well saying, “After doing a little research, it will be known that this is not the flag of Pakistan but a 'religious flag', on which news has been made earlier also.”

India TV, News 24, Zee News, प्रभात खबर, OpIndia, News Nation समेत कई चैनलों ने बिना जाँच-पड़ताल किए खबर चला दी ‘पूर्णिया में फहराया पाकिस्तान का झंडा’



मामूली सी रिसर्च करने पर पता चल जाएगा कि ये पाकिस्तान का झंडा नहीं बल्कि एक ‘धार्मिक झंडा’ है, जिसपर पहले भी खबरें बन चुकी हैं. pic.twitter.com/jZ4aiv603B — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) January 26, 2023

Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair shared an image of the flag that was removed by the police in a tweet on January 27, 2023. He noted that the image was sent by the SP for the Purnea District. “The reader can clearly spot the white coloured stripe with black zig-zag lines on it and the blue stripe,” Zubair said in his tweet.

Alt News got in touch with the Superintendent of Police for the Purnea District who sent us an image of the flag after it was taken down by a Police official. The reader can clearly spot the white coloured stripe with black zig-zag lines on it and the blue stripe. pic.twitter.com/16lVY5JWYv — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 27, 2023

We then compared the flag shared and the flag of Pakistan. In the flag shared by media outlets, a distinct portion with a black-and-white part and a blue stripe with prints on it can be seen. This is entirely different from the Pakistan's flag pattern which can be seen below.

We also came across a statement by Purnea Police on Twitter published on January 26, 2023. The translated tweet from Hindi reads, "On today's date, 26.01.2023 at 5.30 PM, information was received that a person in Sipahi Tola in Madhubani area is hoisting the flag of another country on his roof. After the information was received our investigation found that the said flag is a religious flag which has been installed there for about a month."

आज दिनांक-26.01.2023 संध्या 17:30 बजे सूचना मिली कि मधुबनी टीओपी क्षेत्र में सिपाही टोला में एक व्यक्ति अपने छत के ऊपर किसी अन्य देश का झंडा लगाए हुए हैं। तत्पश्चात सूचना की जांच कराई गई। जांच में पाया गया कि उक्त झंडा एक धार्मिक झंडा है जो करीब एक महीने से वहाँ पर लगाया हुआ है। — Purnea Police (@PurneaSp) January 26, 2023

The Logical Indian's Fact Check Team had recently investigated similar claims regarding an Islamic flag hoisted on top of a mosque which was demolished and found them to be misleading.

We found that the viral claim is false. The flag in question is an Islamic flag that has been ascertained after statements from local police and media reports. Hence, the viral claim is false.

