Fact Check: Old Image Of A Man Standing On Indian Flag Shared With A False Claim

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a man wrapped in a Pakistani flag and holding a gun while standing on the Indian flag is from Kolkata.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 July 2020 12:19 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-03T17:51:15+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Old Image Of A Man Standing On Indian Flag Shared With A False Claim

A photograph showing a man donning the Pakistani flag, wearing sunglasses and holding a gun while standing on the Indian flag is being circulated on social media with the claim that he hails from Kolkata.

"This man is a resident of Santoshpuri in Kolkata's Maheshtala area. Make this so viral that he is arrested (Translated to English)" reads the caption.






Claim:

Man donning a Pakistani flag and holding a gun while standing on the Indian flag is from Kolkata.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google reverse image scratch led to a report by a website called "Siwan Online" which was published on August 30, 2018. According to the report, a man who had posted his picture standing on the national flag was arrested from Siwan, Bihar.


Another Hindi news website "Prabhat Khabar" had also published the same information on that day.


The report said that a man called Sajid Hussain, a resident of Bihar's Siwan was arrested for insulting the Indian flag and posting the image on social media.

The YouTube channel of "Punjab Kesari Bihar" had also posted on the incident on August 31, 2018.

Therefore, the was image taken 2 years ago and man in the viral photo is Sajid Hussain, who is a resident of Bihar and not Kolkata. The man was subsequently arrested.

Reportedly, the photo was doing the rounds a couple of months back as well.

