Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Pak-Chinese Soldiers Celebrating After Galwan Valley Clash

Following the violent clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan Valley, last month. India lost 20 soldiers in that clash, the Indian and Chinese authorities have been holding military talks to de-escalate the tension on the border. Amid this, a video which shows people in military wear enjoying is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan and China are celebrating and dancing after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.

"#China #Pakistan both R dancing across the #border after brutally #killing 20 #Indian #soldiers. India is not as India as 1962. Soon both of you will regret it. "How's the josh"!!! I said "How's the josh"!!" reads the caption of one such post.

#China #Pakistan both R dancing across the #border after brutally #killing 20 #Indian #soldiers . India is not as India as 1962.Soon both of you will regret it. "How's the josh"!!! I said "How's the josh"!! #Ladakh #ChinaGetOut @knowinglamba #BYCOTTMADEInCHINA #ChinaIndiaFaceoff pic.twitter.com/MiIkCWUjVy

The same video was also shared by China Global Television Network (CGTN) news producer Shen Swei on June 18, 3 days after the clash at the Indo-China border.

The post was retweeted more than 5,000 times and had garnered over 18,000 reactions.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid, a tool to analyse videos.

Video shows Pakistani and Chinese soldiers celebrating after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action at Galwan Valley.

This led to a YouTube channel 'Amyn Yar Baig' which had posted the same video back in November 2018.

"#Pakistan and #China Soldiers are #Dance on Khunjrab #CPEC #Army #hunza #gilgitbaltistan," reads the caption of the video.

The Galwan Valley clash had occurred on June 15, 2020.

The Indian Army on Tuesday, June 16, issued an official statement on the "violent faceoff" that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15.

The statement informed that both sides have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the Army said in a statement.

According to the statement, twenty Indian soldiers including a commanding officer of an infantry battalion lost their lives in the violent clash with their Chinese counterpart.

Since the video has been available on the internet since 2018, it could not be related to the violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh.

Further, a keyword search led to a longer version of the video was found on the youtube channel of JoJo Aigner, a Vlogger.