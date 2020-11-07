Fact Check: No 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Were Raised At Silchar Airport As Claimed By BJP Leaders

Himanta Biswa Sa rma, a BJP MLA from Assam shared a video claiming that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' while welcoming their party Chief Badruddin Ajmal at Silchar airport.

Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal.



This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CiHZjDweFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2020

Other BJP MLAs Rajdeep Roy and Ashok Singhal also shared the same video slamming AIUDF for raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'.













Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) have joined hands along with Left Front to contest in Assam Assembly election 2021. The tweets have been shared with the context of this.

The news was picked up by many media houses who also shared the news.

The New Indian Express also covered the news, "BJP pillories AIUDF, Congress over alleged chanting of 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Assam."





News Nation also covered the story.

Times Now also tweeted about anti-national slogans chanted at Silchar Airport before arrival of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal.

BJP tweets video of Anti-India slogans being allegedly chanted at Silchar Airport before the arrival of AIUDF chief @BadruddinAjmal.



Listen in to more details from TIMES NOW's Arindam. pic.twitter.com/Z5uJcxZB9W — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 6, 2020

Claim:



Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at Silchar airport before arrival of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Fact Check:

On searching with the keywords, 'AIUDF, Congress over chanting of 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Assam', we found news published in NDTV that said, "AIUDF denies BJP claim of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Assam."





AIUDF in a press release denied any claims of Pro-Pakistan slogan being raised at Silchar airport before the arrival of Badruddin Ajmal. In press release, AIUDF said that they have been watching the news about slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' raised on News Live. Slogans hailing Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF and other MLAs who were there, 234were raised including 'Aziz Khan zindabad'. AIUDF called it a political conspiracy of BJP to break their alliance with Congress, CPI and CPI(M).

Press Statement by AIUDF on cheap politics by BJP, how they along with a section of media distorted the slogan 'Aziz Khan Zindabad' into 'Pakistan Zindabad'. pic.twitter.com/obzPASSLNg — AIUDF Official (@AIUDFOfficial) November 6, 2020

The Logical Indian also heard the voices and could hear 'Aziz Khan Zindabad' not 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

According to Alt News report, Aziz Khan said he was present in the rally and people were shouting 'Aziz Khan Zindabad' and not 'Pakistan Zindabad. He also said that actions will be taken against those trying to malign their image.

This is not for the first time that claims of raising anti-national slogans have been pointed out in rallies when such slogans were not raised. Earlier, JNU sedition case in 2016 in which Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested, it was claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Later, the District Magistrate of Delhi quashed the charges and said the video was doctored, according to News 18.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Of Priest Getting Beaten In Haryana Shared With False Casteist Angle