UP Police Beat Up Man For Celebrating Pakistan Win Against India? No, Viral Video Is Old

The disappointing performance of Team India continues in the T20 World Cup as New Zealand defeated the team by eight wickets in the Super 12 stage match on Sunday. Earlier on October 24, Team India was defeated by Pakistan by ten wickets. Since then, a lot of controversies have erupted over Indians celebrating Pakistan's win.

After a scuffle broke out when India lost to Pakistan, Kashmiri students were allegedly beaten up at a private engineering college in Punjab. Many videos are being circulated online claiming that this is how the Kashmiri people celebrated the defeat of India. In the same backdrop, a video is going viral on social media in which policemen can be seen beating a man. People on social media claim that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh and the man was beaten up because he was celebrating Pakistan's victory in the Indo-Pak T20 world cup match.

UP मे पाकिस्तान की जीत की ख़ुशी मनाने वालों के लीडर को इनाम दिया 😂😂🤣🤣🤣



जय हो योगी बाबाजी की....🔥😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/dn40b2T3or — Indu Dewasi Nagaur (@InduDewasi) October 28, 2021

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "UP मे पाकिस्तान की जीत की ख़ुशी मनाने वालों के लीडर को इनाम दिया...जय हो योगी बाबाजी की."

[English Translation: The leader of those who celebrated Pakistan's win awarded in UP... Jai Ho Yogi Baba Ji.]

Another user while sharing this video on Facebook wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, UP मे पेलम पाली शुरु ! पाकिस्तान की जीत की ख़ुशी मनाने वालों के leader को इनाम.. जय बाबाजी की."

[English Translation: Paylam Pali started in UP! Reward to the leader of those who celebrate Pakistan's victory... Jai Babaji's.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

UP Police beat up a man for celebrating Pakistan's victory in the Indo-Pak T20 world cup match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is almost five months old.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and ran a Google reverse image search. We found a still of the viral video in the report of Dainik Jagran dated May 27 2021. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "Maharashtra: भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के नेता को पुलिस ने पीटा, एक बार फिर बदनाम हुई खाकी".

[English Translation: Maharashtra: BJP Yuva Morcha leader beaten up by police. khaki once again dishonoured]

According to the report, the viral video is from Jalna, Maharashtra, and the man who was beaten up by the police was identified as Shivraj Nariyalwale. He is Youth Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Jalna. On May 9, a corona-infected patient died in a private hospital in Jalna, after which some people created a ruckus in the hospital. Shivraj was also involved in this uproar. The police had accused Shivraj Nakarwale that Shivraj was making a video of the incident when the police removed the crowd. After this, the police beat up Shivraj so mercilessly that he was severely injured.

We also found this video in a video report of the Hindustan Times dated May 28 2021. The Headline of the report reads, "Maharashtra: Video of cops thrashing BJP youth leader goes viral, police clarify."

According to a report of ABP live, after the video went viral, Vinayak Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Jalna had ordered a probe against several policemen. We also found a Tweet of ANI dated May 27, in which the still of the viral video can be seen along with the other photos.

Maharashtra | Jalna Police seen beating up BJP Youth Secy Shivraj Nariyalwale in viral video



"Following death of a patient on April 10, his family vandalized hospital premises. Police used force against them to drive them out," says Inspector Prashant Mahajan, Kadim Jalna PS pic.twitter.com/qqPrBjVP1W — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Our investigation shows that the viral video is more than five months old and is from Jalna, Maharashtra. It has nothing to do with the India-Pakistan match. Hence, the viral claim is false.

