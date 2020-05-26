Fact check: Unrelated Video Showing Aircraft Simulation Shared As Pakistan Passenger Plane Crash

In a tragic accident, 97 people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived after a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 99 travellers on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22. It was just a minute before the Airbus A320 was to land.

Following this incident, a video started doing the rounds on social media which claims to show that it is the "real" footage of the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines domestic flight.

This post has been shared over 8000 times and viewed over 900,000 times. "PIA AirPlane Crashed Today in Karachi Real Video," reads the caption of one such post.

The post has been viewed 12 million times and shared over 133,000 times.

The video which is seven hour-long repeats a clip showing an animated image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashing due to an engine fire. Claim: Viral video shows actual footage of the PIA flight crash in Karachi. Fact Check: The claim is false. The video shows a username at the top which reads, '©2016 runsame'





A keyword search with that name led to a YouTube channel with the same name, 'runsame'.



According to the 'About' section of the channel, it posts content around aviation and video games, among others. It is also mentioned that it is based in Germany.





The original video from which the first 50 seconds of the viral video has been taken is shown below.



The description clearly states that it has used a tool called Flight Simulator X © Microsoft Corporation.

"[Above "Flight Simulator X" Video] was created under Microsoft's "Game Content Usage Rules" using assets from Flight Simulator X, and it is not endorsed by or affiliated with Microsoft," reads the description. It also mentions that the crash is not real. "All crashes are no real plane crashes, real one are terrible. This here is just for entertainment," reads the description. Further, the PIA flight PK-8303 crashed in a densely populated residential area. The incident occurred in Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir close to the Jinnah International Airport. "The plane first hit a mobile tower and crashed over houses," an eyewitness was quoted as saying.