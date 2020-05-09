Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Pakistan PM Read COVID-19 Chart Upside Down?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the COVID-19 curve was flattening after he read the graph upside down.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 May 2020 8:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-09T14:17:14+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Nandan M
Image credit: Wikimedia

News agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) published a news report on May 7 titled, "Imran Khan reads chart upside down, claims COVID curve flattening," and claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the coronavirus curve was flattening after he read the curve upside down.


"Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a gaffe claiming that the COVID-19 curve has been flattening in Pakistan. The faux pas happened because he was reading the chart upside down," read the report.


The story was also picked up by media portals such as Newsd and Outlook. The report has now been taken down by Outlook.



Claim:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the COVID-19 curve was flattening after he read the graph upside down.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. Keyword search of the story leads to a Pakistani satire website called The Dependent.

The article clearly mentions a disclaimer at the bottom of the article which states that the report is a work of satire and is not the truth.

Further, the website clearly mentions the word 'satire' in bold letters beside every article published in that segment, including the article on the Pakistan PM.


Debunked On Twitter

A Twitter account 'Not The Dependent' tweeted a screenshot of the IANS article and wrote, "Learn to differentiate between satire and actual news reports."

In the screenshot attached with the tweet, the byline mentioned Aarti Tikoo Singh as the author. Singh is the Foreign and Strategic Affairs Editor at IANS.

She herself took to the microblogging site to state her error.

"I mistook satire for serious news," the journalist said.

The Dependent in their Twitter account has posted the article on May 6 with a disclaimer band which read "satire" in bold letters.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

