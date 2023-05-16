Does This Video Show A Pakistan Flag Unfurled In Karnataka After Congress Win? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video showing a flag being waved is being circulated with the claim that an Islamic flag was waved during celebrations following the victory of Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The video is claimed to have been shot in Bhatkal in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The Congress experienced a landslide victory on May 13 in the Karnataka assembly elections and won 135 seats defeating the BJP in the state.

Claim:

In the video, a man can be seen waving around a green flag with the crescent moon and star. Other flags can be seen in the video including an 'Om' written saffron flag, a blue flag supporting the Dalit movement and a flag representing the Congress' winning candidate from Bhatkal, Mankal Vaidya.



A Twitter user 'Ajay Pal' shared the video with the claim, "The Congress government in Karnataka did not even take oath and started hoisting Pakistan's flag."





BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the video with a similar claim.



Bhatkal. Soon after Congress victory in Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/JZzGWlc30V — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 13, 2023









Congress is yet to form a government.



This is what we lost.... pic.twitter.com/Z5JaeMgiUB — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 13, 2023

Fact Check:

We checked the flag seen in the video carefully. It is a green flag seen in the video, which has a white crescent and star in the middle, which is often seen in Muharram processions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan flag has one-fourth of the part as white while the rest of it is green with the crescent moon and star visible in the center.

Image Comparison

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by TV9 published on May 13, 2023. The report reads, "Congress has a majority, even in Bhatkah (Bhatkal) the party is winning for the candidate. Thus, in excitement Muslim youth hoisted the flag of Islam (Islam Flag)..Besides the excitement, Saffron has installed it next to the flag. Standing on the Bhatku Samashuddin Circle, Islam flag is next to Saffron."

While observing the video, we found that three other flags were being waved apart from the Islamic flag - a saffron flag with the Hindu religious symbol 'Om', a blue flag of Baba Saheb Ambedkar showing Dalit representation. The other flag showed support to Mankal Vaidya, the winning Congress candidate from Bhatkal.

We then conducted a keyword search with relevant terms which led us to a video uploaded by a verified YouTube channel "Sahil Online TV News" The video title reads, "Bhatkal accords grand welcome to new MLA Mankal Vaidya at Shamsuddin Circle".

In the video, people can be seen celebrating Mankal Vaidya's victory. During the victory procession, his supporters can be seen waving Congress flags, saffron flags, blue flags representing the Dalit movement and Islamic flags as well, at Shamsuddin Circle.

We also came across a report by Vartha Bharati titled, 'Flag waved in Bhatkal was not Pakistani flag, does not represent any religion or community: UK SP'.

"Vishnuvardhana N. IPS, Superintendent of Police Uttara Kannada District, has made it clear that the flag used by the supporters was not a Pakistani flag, and it was, in fact, a religious flag that the individuals used at their own discretion. He also added that no complaint was filed or action was initiated in this regard as the officers on the spot had already confirmed it was not a Pakistani flag," the report reads.

Conclusion:

We found that the flag unfurled in Bhatkal, Karnataka was an Islamic flag. The flag is not Pakistan's as claimed by social media users and the video is viral with misleading claims.

