Caste discrimination
Did People Wave Pakistan's Flag During Bharat Jodo Yatra? Know The Viral Truth Here!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did People Wave Pakistan's Flag During Bharat Jodo Yatra? Know The Viral Truth Here!

Kerala,  5 Oct 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

While targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, netizens on social media claimed that Pakistan's national flag was being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which started from Tamil Nadu, has reached Karnataka via Kerala. Meanwhile, a video of a rally is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people can be seen holding a green flag with a crescent moon and a star at a rally. While targeting the Yatra, netizens on social media claimed that Pakistan's national flag was being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "पप्पू की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का जुलूस। झंडा पाकिस्तान का, ये भारत जोड़ो यात्रा नही बल्कि भारत तोड़ो यात्रा है इन लोगो को देश से भगाओ."

[English Translation: Pappu's India Jodo Yatra procession. f-Flag of Pakistan, this is not Bharat jodo yatra but Bharat todo yatra, drive these people out of the country.]

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke also shared this video, referring it to an Islamic country.


It is being widely shared on social media. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Pakistan's national flag was waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The flag seen in the picture is not of Pakistan but of the political party "Indian Union Muslim League".

On watching the video carefully, one can see 'IUML' written on the poster. "Indian Union Muslim League(IUML)", is a political party in Kerala. We then compared the flag of the IUML party with the flag seen in the viral video and found both are the same.

Image Comparison (Credit: IUML Flag)

We then looked for the video on social media platforms with different keywords and came across a video uploaded on the Muslim Youth League Guruvayur's page. The video's caption describes it as a shot of Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatra being welcomed by IUML.

We then compared the flag seen in the viral video with the IUML party flag. The flag of Pakistan has a white stripe with a half moon and a star, while the Indian Union Muslim League flag is purely green in colour and has only a half moon and star. This makes it clear that the flag does not belong to Pakistan. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparision

We then searched the official handle of IUML and found several pictures of Rahul Gandhi with IUML state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal during his Yatra in Kerala.

It is evident from our investigation that the flags seen in the video belonged to the Indian Union Muslim League, a political party based in Kerala and not of Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Bharat Jodo Yatra 
Congress 
Flag 
Pakistani flag 
IUML 
False claim 

