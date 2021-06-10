Fact Check: Old Photo Viral As Kerala's MLA Car Displaying Pakistan's Flag

A picture of a green Mercedes car with Kerala registration number on it is being widely shared on social media. It is being claimed through the picture that in Kasaragod, Kerala, a Muslim League MLA is putting the Pakistan's flag on his car. In the picture, a green flag can be seen on the bonnet of the car with a half moon and a star on it. The car also has 'MLA' written on it. It is being said that this car belongs to Muslim League MLA Nellikunnu Abdul Ahmad Kunji.

A Twitter user posted this picture and wrote, "Shame on the acts of such Jaichands! This car does not belong to citizen of any other country. This car belongs to Kasaragod Muslim League MLA Nellikunnu Abdul Ahmed Kunji".

शर्म आती है।ऐसे जयचंदों की करतूतों पर!

यह कार कोई दूसरे देश के नागरिक की नही है।

यह कार कासरगोड मुस्लिम लीग के विधायक नेल्लिकुन्नू अब्दुल अहमद कुंजी की है। जो पाकिस्तान का झंडा लगा कर चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Wu6i38lza3 — नंदकिशोर वाल्मीकि (@NandkishoreVal1) June 8, 2021

Claim:



A Muslim League MLA put the Pakistan flag on his car in Kasaragod, Kerala.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian Fact Check team has found that the claim being made in the post is false. The flag which is seen in the picture is not of Pakistan but of the political party "Indian Union Muslim League". While sharing the picture, some users are claiming directly or indirectly that this flag belongs to Pakistan. This picture is being shared since 2016 with the wrong claim.

The picture is also viral on Facebook.

However, the flag of Pakistan also has a white stripe with a half moon and a star while Indian Union Muslim League flag is purely green in colour. But the flag seen in the picture has only half moon and star. This makes it clear that the flag does not belong to Pakistan. On searching on Google, we came to know that this flag belongs to "Indian Union Muslim League(IUML)", a political party in Kerala. The difference between the two is understood when the IUML flag is compared with the Pakistan flag.





It has been said in the post that this car belongs to Kasargod's MLA. Nellikunnu Abdul Khader Mohammed Kunhi is the MLA from Kasaragod assembly seat and is a member of IUML. But according to Abdul Manzoor, personal assistant of Nellikunnu Abdul, this car does not belong to him. According to a news report of AajTak, Abdul Manzoor said that this car belonged to PB Abdul Razzaq, who was an MLA from IUML from Manjeshwar seat of Kasaragod. Abdul Razzaq died in 2018. The RTO registration number that is seen written on the car is from Kasaragod district only.

Conclusion:

It is proved in the investigation that the flag on the car is of political party "Indian Union Muslim League" and not of Pakistan. Even before this, many such misleading posts have gone viral in which the flag of IUML has been described as the flag of Pakistan. Hence, the claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Videos Of Health Workers Administering Vaccine Through "Empty Syringes" Are Not From India