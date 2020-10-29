Fact Check: Twitter Users Trend A Video Claiming 'Modi Modi' Was Chanted In Pakistan's Parliament

Twitter users including prominent media channels like Times Now and India TV reported that in Pakistan's parliament, the members were chanting "Modi Modi". At the time of writing the, Modi Modi is trending on Twitter





Social media users are sharing a video to claim the same. In the video, Foreign Affairs Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi can be seen speaking and the people are shouting. The video was shared with the context, that people are shouting "Modi, Modi" in Pakistan Assembly.

Times Now reported, "Pakistan Parliament reverberates with 'Modi, Modi' chants; Foreign Minister Qureshi lashes out in anger."





The video was also shared by prominent journalist Deepak Chaurasia through his Twitter handle.





Twitter user, CA Ashutosh Soni, shared the video with caption, "Finally our baluch brothers show their respect to India and Modi ji by chanting slogans of Modi-Modi in the parliament of Pakistan. This is the beginning of breaking of Pakistan."



Finally our baluch brothers show their respect to India and Modi ji by chanting slaogans of Modi-Modi in parliament of Pakistan.



This is the beginning of breaking of naPakistan. #IndiaStandsWithFrance #IndiaWithFrance pic.twitter.com/FAsbMNJxvx — CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) October 29, 2020

The video was shared on a Facebook page, Deepak Chaurasia Fan club with caption, "लो भाई पाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे। अभी तो यह झांकी है लाहौर कराची बाक़ी है" (Translates in English as, "Slogans of Modi Modi were raised in Pakistan Assembly. This is just a sneak peak, real movie is still remaining."

The video was also shared on Facebook page, India's growing Military power.





Claim:



The slogan 'Modi, Modi' was raised in Pakistan's Assembly when Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched for the clip being circulated and found the entire video published on YouTube channel of Dunya news on October 26.

According to The Dawn, The Pakistan General Assembly was discussing a resolution against blasphemous caricature in France globally. In the same Assembly, a ruckus erupted as both opposition and the ruling party were wanting to present their own versions of the resolution. Later, speaker Qasim Suri suspended the Assembly for 10 minutes to allow the government and opposition to devise consensus on the resolution.

While initial commotions were on presenting different versions of the resolution, it led to a political slugfest.

The members of the National Assembly of Pakistan were seeking vote on the resolution against rising Islamophobia and thus were shouting "voting, voting" while Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking. One can also see that the speaker, Qasim Suri is seen telling Assembly, 'Voting Sab Kuch Hoga' (Translates in English as Voting will happen.).

Thus, the people in the video were shouting 'voting voting' and not 'Modi Modi' but due to the similar syllables, many Indian Media houses are claiming they were chanting Modi's name.

BoomLive, talked to the news editor of Pakistan's newspaper, the Dawn and he denied any chants of Modi in National Assembly. He said, "Opposition members were chanting 'voting, voting' to call for voting on an anti-government resolution presented by Khwaja Asif. Modi's name came up when pro-government members chanted 'Modi ka jo yaar hai, Gaddar hai gaddar hai' (Modi's friends are traitors), to taunt the opposition. Having covered the proceedings I can confirm that 'Modi, Modi' slogans, or any other pro-Modi slogans, were not raised."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

