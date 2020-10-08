Fact Check: Dilip Ghosh Shares Old Photo As Farmers' Support For BJP & PM Modi In West Bengal

A photograph showing bunches of paddy saplings placed in a field in a manner which reads "BJP" and "Modi" was shared by West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh on October 6.
Amid widespread protests against the Centre's agriculture reforms, Ghosh shared the photograph and claimed that the picture was taken in a village in Bengal's South Dinajpur district. Viral posts suggested that the photo depicts farmers' support towards PM Modi.
"Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur). Farmers of Bengal, extending their gratitude towards Hon'ble Prime Minister... #BJP4Farmers," reads the caption of the post.
At the time of writing this report, the tweet had garnered over 1000 likes.
Picture of paddy saplings arranged to read "BJP" and "Modi" was taken in a village in Bengal's South Dinajpur district, depicting farmers' support for PM Modi.
Fact Check:
The claim is false.
A reverse image search for the photo led us to the photo gallery of Outlook.
"Farm workers put bunches of paddy saplings in a formation that reads "BJP MODI", ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Kaimur district of Bihar," reads the caption. The photo is credited to news agency PTI.
On searching for the photo in the PTI archive section, the photo was found to be from earlier this year on July 12.
The farm bills - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in Rajya Sabha on September 20, by voice vote, despite massive protest by opposition and farmers.
The bills were cleared amid mayhem in Rajya Sabha with several MPs taking to the well of the House and raising anti-government slogans. The Centre on September 20 tabled the controversial farm bills - the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha.
Therefore, the picture tweeted by Dilip Ghosh is around three months old and was taken in Bihar.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pull The Collar Of UP Police Official?