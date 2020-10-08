Fact Check: Dilip Ghosh Shares Old Photo As Farmers' Support For BJP & PM Modi In West Bengal

A photograph showing bunches of paddy saplings placed in a field in a manner which reads "BJP" and "Modi" was shared by West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh on October 6.



Amid widespread protests against the Centre's agriculture reforms, Ghosh shared the photograph and claimed that the picture was taken in a village in Bengal's South Dinajpur district. Viral posts suggested that the photo depicts farmers' support towards PM Modi. "Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur). Farmers of Bengal, extending their gratitude towards Hon'ble Prime Minister... #BJP4Farmers," reads the caption of the post.





At the time of writing this report, the tweet had garnered over 1000 likes.

Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur).



Picture of paddy saplings arranged to read "BJP" and "Modi" was taken in a village in Bengal's South Dinajpur district, depicting farmers' support for PM Modi. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search for the photo led us to the photo gallery of Outlook. "Farm workers put bunches of paddy saplings in a formation that reads "BJP MODI", ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Kaimur district of Bihar," reads the caption. The photo is credited to news agency PTI.



