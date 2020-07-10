Fact Check: Dogs Roaming In Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad During COVID Times?

A video is doing the rounds which claim that stray dogs are roaming in the wards of Osmania General Hospital (OGH), one of the oldest hospitals in India located at Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad.



"This is the condition of Hyderabad OSMANIA HOSPITAL. Dogs are roaming inside Wards, OP, ICUS as if they are too corona +ve," reads the caption of one such post.

A man can be heard saying in Hindi that cats and dogs are freely roaming around like doctors in the hospital.

Claim: Stray dogs are roaming in the wards of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames by using InVid. This led to a video on Youtube, which was uploaded 2 years ago. The video was uploaded in a channel called, 'Prince Aziz' on November 4, 2018. "Patients Facing Problems With "Cats & Dogs" In Osmania Hospital," reads the caption of the video.

A keyword search led to a report by the Deccan chronicle which was published in 2017.

According to the report, patients at the OGH were sharing their wards with stray cats and dogs. A hospital official was quoted as saying that no "permanent solution has been figured out till now" regarding the menace of stray animals. The superintendent of OGH, 3 years ago had said that it was the responsibility of the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to maintain the hospital's structure. The same situation at OGH was also recorded back in 2015. The video was uploaded by Express TV, Telugu, in March 2015. According to the caption, the video shows the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) clearing dogs from the Osmania General Hospital.