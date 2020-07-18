Fact Check: 'Story' Of Teacher Bullied During Online Class Shared As News

As COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift from classroom teaching to online learning since schools continue to remain shut for over 4 months, a photo of a teacher who was apparently bullied by his students during an online class on a Zoom call went viral on social media, so much so that the news portals published the incident as news.



55-year-old teacher gets bullied during online class; heartbreaking incident goes viral.



It sheds a light on the teaching patterns that have changed during the pandemic.



Claim:



Teacher in the viral photo was bullied during an online class. Fact Check: The claim is false because the story shared with the viral photo is 'fiction'. AltNews found that the story was shared by a Facebook user, Syed Mohammad Fahim on June 30. Fahim clearly mentions at the end of the post that he wrote a 'fictional story in solidarity to all teachers who are victims of Zoom bombing by shameless students'. Below is a screenshot:





It is noteworthy to mention that the Facebook post didn't have the viral photo attached to it.



The story was shared on social media by the Instagram page 'tedthestoner' on July 16.

Although the page did credit the story to Fahim, it omitted the 'fictional' part. The post was shared along with the viral photo.

This Instagram post was picked up by news portals. Origin Of Viral Photo The viral image was found to be a screenshot of a video of an online class held in Bangladesh. Facebook user Hafiz R Rahman had shared the video on June 29.

According to Hafiz's Facebook post, the teacher's name is Mohiuddin. The video shows an online class that the teacher had taken for the students of Milestone College, Dhaka and he was harassed. Rahman said that he is an ex-student of the college.

A follow-up link was also attached to his Facebook post. The link leads to another video where he said that he has informed by the college authorities of the incident.