Are These Images From The Recent Plane Crash In Nepal? No, Viral Images Date Back To As Far Back As 2018

A set of viral visuals are being shared with the claim that they are from the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash that happened in Nepal on Sunday.

On January 15, 2023, a passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal's Pokhran. 68 deaths are already confirmed, and five Indians were among those who were on the plane. No survivors have been found yet.

Claim:

One of the images shows a plane crash where a soldier is surveying a damaged wing of an aircraft. The image has been shared by Times Now, ANI, Economic Times, DNA, India Today, and India TV.









A passenger plane, ATR-72, carrying 72 people onboard, crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. The flight was en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara.#Nepal #planecrash https://t.co/1GoNoX3IQP — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 15, 2023





The second image shows a plane crash where the aircraft is flipped over as a crowd gathers to survey it. India News anchor Tushar Kaushik shared the image on January 15, 2023, claiming that it showed the aftermath of the recent crash in Nepal.

नेपाल में यति एयरलाइंस का विमान हुआ क्रैश

कुल 72 लोग थे विमान में सवार



नेपाल में बीते 12 साल में आठ बड़े विमान हादसे हो चुके हैं. 2010 से लेकर 2022 तक यहां 166 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. हालांकि आज हुए हादसे में मृतकों की संख्या अभी सामने नहीं आई है.#planecrash #Nepal pic.twitter.com/tXea9xLVje — Tushar Kaushik 🇮🇳 (@journotushar) January 15, 2023

The third image shows a crash site with scattered pieces of wreckage, with the visible characters 9N-AET seen on what appears to be the wing of a plane. The text interspersed on the crash site image reads, "Massive Plane crash in Nepal, 72 Aboard."

Fact Check:

Image 1:

We performed a reverse image search which led us to a report by Reuters published on September 28, 2012. The report's caption read, "A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar."

As per reports and a listing on Alamy, the image shows the aftermath of a plane that crashed in 2012 which was en route to Everest carrying seven British and five Chinese passengers on board crashed. The plane took off from Nepal's Kathmandu airport, and the crash occurred on 28 September 2012. A total of 19 people were killed during this accident.

Image 2:

We conducted a reverse image search and came across a report by DailyMail published on 12 March 2018. Reportedly, the plane crash took place involving US-Bangla Airlines in Nepal. The plane crashed and burst into flames while landing at Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

We also came across a CNN report published on March 12, 2018. The report said, "At least 49 people were killed when a plane approached the runway from the wrong direction, crashed and burst into flames while landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Airport in Nepal."

The incident was of Flight BS 211, which belongs to US-Bangla Airlines, a privately owned Bangladeshi carrier, and was flying from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Image 3:

In our Fact Check, we found that The Logical Indian had covered this incident in a report on 31 May 2022. The TLI report's thumbnail contained the viral image of plane crash.

The TLI report detailed that a family had tragically died on a trip to Nepal. Their plane, belonging to Tara Air, went missing on May 29 in the Himalayan region of Nepal, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

As per a MoneyControl report published on May 30, 2022, the Nepal Army on May 30 located the site where the Tara Air plane crashed on May 29. "Wreckage of the Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was found in Kowang village of Mustang district in Nepal, hours after it went missing in the mountainous district in the morning on May 29. The plane crashed with 22 people on board, including four Indians," the MoneyControl report noted.

Conclusion:

The visuals passed off as the recent plane crash in Nepal are not from the incident. The visuals dated back to as far back as 2018. Hence, the viral claim is false.

