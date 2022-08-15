Old Video Of Tricolour Waterfall Revived As Footage Of Recent Independence Day Celebrations

India celebrated the 75th Independence day after the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag at the Red fort. During his speech, he said that respect for women is an important pillar of India's progress and stressed the need to support 'nari shakti'. In his address, he said that it is important that we do not do anything that undermines the respect of women in speech and conduct. Prime Minister Modi said, "There has been a distortion in our conduct, and we sometimes insult women. We have to get rid of it".

Amidst the celebration of 75th independence day, a video of the tricolour waterfall is being shared on social media. In the viral video, people can be seen creating the tricolour effect on a waterfall by using Saffron and green colours. While sharing this video, people claimed that the viral video shows the recent celebration of India's 75th Independence under PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले तिरंगा के रंगों वाला झरना बना आकर्षण का केंद्र। #HarGharTiranga #azadikaamritmahotsav2022 #Waterfall".

[English Translation: Before Independence Day, the tricolour waterfall became the centre of attraction. #HarGharTiranga #azadikaamritmahotsav2022 #Waterfall.]

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "घर घर तिरंगा भी जंगल ओर झरना भी तिरंगा का रूप ले रहा है 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 मेरा भारत बदल रहा है."

[English Translation: From house to house, the tricolour is also taking the form of the forest, and the waterfall is also changing my India.]

India Tv and Aaj Tak also shared this video with a similar caption. The caption does not include the date or from when the video is. However, in the caption, Hashtags like #Har_Ghar_Tiranga were used, which is a recent campaign of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' encourages people to hoist the flag in their homes.





Viral video shows the recent celebration of India's 75th Independence under PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes which led us to a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated August 2020, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The waterfall in Bairiganga overflowed due to rain. Some youths did a unique experiment and painted this waterfall in tricolor. Two youths climbed the hill, and started mixing saffron and green colour from both sides of the top of the waterfall, which gave a glimpse of the Tricolour waterfall.

On searching more, we also found the viral video in a tweet dated 15 August 2020. The caption of the tweet reads, "How beautifully they created tricolour in a waterfall!!Very creative."

How beautifully they created tricolour in a waterfall!!

Very creative!! #HappyIndependanceDay pic.twitter.com/EY9JqeHlUo — SamyakSpeaks 🕊 (@samyakspeaks) August 15, 2020

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from recent time but from August 2020. This waterfall is located in the Kadam Khandi area of ​​Jodhpur. Two youths mixed colours in the waterfall and gave it a tricolour-like effect. It has nothing to do with the 75th Independence day or with the Har_Ghar_Tiranga campaign. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

