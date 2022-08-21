Old Video Of Public Execution In Yemen Revived With Misleading Claim

A disturbing video of a person being publicly shot is going viral on WhatsApp. The viral video shows a man lying on the ground and a soldier shooting him at point-blank range. Later, his body is tied to a crane and hanged in front of the public. While applauding the judiciary system of Dubai, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Dubai where a man who raped a 5-year-old girl was shot dead within 15 minutes of the crime.

The text on the video reads, "5 Year old was raped in Dubai. Within 15 minutes of rape the judiciary ordered the Police to shoot the rapist in public."

This video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims since 2019. The Logical Indian fact check team is not embedding the link due to its graphic nature. Below you can see the screenshot.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Yemen.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to a report of The Independent dated 31 July 2017, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is from Yemen. A 41-year-old accused, Muhammad al-Maghrabi was gunned down by a police officer at Tahrir Square, Sanaa for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl. Judge Rajeh Ezzedine, a judge who attended the execution, said he was found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering the young girl.





We also found the same video on the YouTube channel of The Star dated 1 August 2017. According to it, on July 31, Muhammad al-Maghrabi who was convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl was executed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in front of hundreds of onlookers.

[Warning: The visuals in the video are disturbing, please use your discretion before viewing.]

On searching more, we also found that the claim of the accused being gunned down within 15 minutes of committing the crime is false. According to a report of Daily Mail, the incident of rape and murder of the girl took place in November 2015 while the execution took place in 2017. During a conversation with the news organization, the victim's mother Amal Al Matari said, "After one year and eight months, I am still feeling relaxed. I am very happy to think that justice has been done. I know that my daughter Safa will now live peacefully in paradise.

News18 had also reported the incident at that time. Click here to read.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is of the public execution of a man identified as Muhammad al-Maghrabi for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Yemen. It was shared with the false claim that a Dubai rape convict was sentenced in 15 minutes. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

