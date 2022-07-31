Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent

On the second day of the Commonwealth Game, Indian athletes gave an outstanding performance. India ended the day with a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in weightlifting. Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Twenty-one-year-old Sargar won the silver medal in the men's 55kg category. Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, a video of Indian sprinter Hima Das is viral on social media. In the video, Hima Das can be seen celebrating the victory. While sharing the video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games, in which Indian athlete Hima Das won gold in the 400-metre race.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham." The tweet got more than 1.5 millions views and 11.9k retweets.

Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ziTYoZy7K7 — Pegasus (@srao7711) July 30, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag also shared the video and wrote, "What a Win ! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to #HimaDas on winning Gold in the 400 m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr hai." However, he later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot.

A Facebook user wrote, "India's Hima Das wins gold in #Commonwealth Games 400m race."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Viral video is of Indian sprinter Hima Das winning gold in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018 when she won the under-20 World Athletics Championship in Tampere, Finland.

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found that the banners and hoardings beside the running track reads "IAAF World U-20 Championship TAMPERE 2018".

Taking a hint from it, we did a Google keyword search and found the same video shared by Hima Das on her official Facebook handle back in 2018. The caption of the video reads, "Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when I became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, Athletics Federation of India Sports Authority of India MYAS GOI my family, friends and fans for their support."

On searching more, we also found the same video on the YouTube handle of World Athletics dated 12 August 2021. They published the full video of the Women's 400-metre run event held at the World Athletics U20 Championships Tampere 2018, where Hima Das clinched the gold. At 4:54 of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Hima Das winning gold is from World U-20 Championship which took place in Finland in 2018. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Hima Das will participate on 06 August 2022, according to athletics schedule at CWC 2022. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

