All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter, Wikipedia/Hima Das

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  31 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video of Hima Das winning gold is from World U-20 Championship, which took place in Finland in 2018. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On the second day of the Commonwealth Game, Indian athletes gave an outstanding performance. India ended the day with a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in weightlifting. Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Twenty-one-year-old Sargar won the silver medal in the men's 55kg category. Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, a video of Indian sprinter Hima Das is viral on social media. In the video, Hima Das can be seen celebrating the victory. While sharing the video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games, in which Indian athlete Hima Das won gold in the 400-metre race.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham." The tweet got more than 1.5 millions views and 11.9k retweets.

Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag also shared the video and wrote, "What a Win ! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to #HimaDas on winning Gold in the 400 m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr hai." However, he later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot.

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

A Facebook user wrote, "India's Hima Das wins gold in #Commonwealth Games 400m race."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video is of Indian sprinter Hima Das winning gold in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2018 when she won the under-20 World Athletics Championship in Tampere, Finland.

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found that the banners and hoardings beside the running track reads "IAAF World U-20 Championship TAMPERE 2018".

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

Taking a hint from it, we did a Google keyword search and found the same video shared by Hima Das on her official Facebook handle back in 2018. The caption of the video reads, "Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when I became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, Athletics Federation of India Sports Authority of India MYAS GOI my family, friends and fans for their support."

On searching more, we also found the same video on the YouTube handle of World Athletics dated 12 August 2021. They published the full video of the Women's 400-metre run event held at the World Athletics U20 Championships Tampere 2018, where Hima Das clinched the gold. At 4:54 of timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Hima Das winning gold is from World U-20 Championship which took place in Finland in 2018. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Hima Das will participate on 06 August 2022, according to athletics schedule at CWC 2022. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
commonwealth 
Hima Das 
Athletes 
World Championship 
old video 

Must Reads

Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents
AP: Monkeypox Symptoms Detected In 8-Yr-Old Boy In Guntur, First Patient Discharged After Testing
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False
Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent
Similar Posts
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False
Fact Check

No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is...

The Logical Indian Crew
Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False
Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

The Logical Indian Crew
Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishads Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu
Fact Check

Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu

The Logical Indian Crew
Disturbing Viral Video Of A Man Beating A Child Peddled With Misleading Communal Claims
Fact Check

Disturbing Viral Video Of A Man Beating A Child Peddled With Misleading Communal Claims

Jakir Hassan
These Images Show Smriti Iranis Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Fact Check

These Images Show Smriti Irani's Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X