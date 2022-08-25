All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Female Indian Wrestlers Fight Goes Viral With India-Pakistan Twist

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Female Indian Wrestlers' Fight Goes Viral With India-Pakistan Twist

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  25 Aug 2022 9:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Dubai, where a Pakistani lady boxer, after winning a match, challenged Indians for a fight. A lady spectator Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi, Tamil Nadu accepted the challenge and defeated her.

A video of a freestyle female wrestling match is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a female wrestler is seen giving the crowd an open challenge. Later, a woman wearing a saffron salwar kameez accepts the challenge and enters the ring to fight her. At first, the wrestler throws the woman into a corner but then the woman gets up and beats the wrestler so mercilessly that men have to come to rescue her. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Dubai, where a Pakistani lady boxer after winning a match challenged Indians for a fight. A lady spectator Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi, Tamil Nadu accepted the challenge and defeated her.

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

The caption of the video reads, "A Pakistani lady boxer after winning a match in Dubai, challenged with pride for anyone from India to come forward to defeat her. A lady spectator Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi in Tamil Nadu freely moved into the boxing ring with determination and accepted the roaring challenge. What happened? See the scene."

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "A Pakistani lady boxer after winning the match in Dubai challenged with pride for any one from India to come forward to defeat her. A Spectator lady Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi in TN freely moved to boxing ring with determination & accepted the challenge."

A Facebook user wrote, "A Pakistani lady boxer after winning the match in Dubai challenged with pride for any one from India to come forward to defeat her. A Spectator lady Vijaya Lakshmi from Tuthukudi in Tamil Nadu freely moved to boxing ring with determination and accepted the roaring challenge. See the scene."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows an Indian wrestler defeating a Paksitani boxer in Dubai.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Both wrestlers are Indians.

During the initial investigation, we found that the viral video went viral with a similar caption in 2020 as well. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not recent.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search leading to a report of DNA dated September 2017 in which screenshot of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the wrestler seen in the video is not from Pakistan but from India. Her name is Bibi Bulbul, and she is India's first professional wrestler. And the name of the woman seen in a saffron-coloured salwar kameez is Kavita Devi. Devi is a fighter of mixed martial arts (MMA-Mixed Martial Arts) and a former weight lifter from Haryana. She recently made history when she became the first Indian female wrestler to join the WWE. We also found that the viral video is from Jalandhar, Punjab.

Image Credit: DNA

We also found the original video on Continental Wrestling Entertainment's YouTube page dated 13 June 2016. The title of the video reads, "KAVITA‬ accepted the open challenge of BB Bull Bull." Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) is a professional wrestling school started by The Great Khali and the videos associated with it are for entertainment purposes only. At 1:15 of timestamp one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Jalandhar, Punjab. The wrestler who challenged the crowd was identified as BB Bull Bull while the woman in the saffron suit is Kavita Devi, a former MMA fighter and weight lifter. Both the wrestlers are from India. It has nothing to with Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Viral Video Doesn't Show Muslim Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
India 
Pakistan 
Dubai 
Wrestling 
Fights 
Kavita Devi 
CWE 

