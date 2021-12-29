Old Video Of BJP Leader Assaulting Differently-Abled Person Viral As Recent

A video showing a man with a stick assaulting differently-abled people has gone viral across social media. The recently circulating video's caption claims that BJP leader Mohammad Mian assaulted a differently-abled person who expressed his support for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

This video is being circulated in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. Akhilesh Yadav has been the subject of much discussion following the raid on Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain and PM Modi's 'Perfume of Corruption' comment.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral across social media with the following claim:

[English Translation: "In Uttar Pradesh, the situation has become worse than the Emergency. A BJP leader thrashed a disabled person with a stick for taking the name of the Samajwadi Party. Yogi's Rule (Yogi Adityanath) means the rule of gundas (gangsters), Yogi's Rule means The Law of the Jungle."]

The post has also gone viral across Facebook with the same caption.

Claim:

A BJP leader thrashed a disabled person with a stick for expressing support for the Samajwadi Party in a recent incident.

Fact Check:

The video includes a report by ABP News. The news report shows the BJP leader Mohammad Mian using a stick to assault a disabled man who expressed his support for Akhilesh Yadav.

First, we noticed that ABP News's logo is older and indicates that the report is not the latest. As per this Exchange4Media report, the media platform had changed its logo in December 2020.

We conducted a keyword search for the BJP leader Mohammad Mian. We came across this report from News18 dated December 26, 2018, which elaborated upon the incident. The report details the incident in the video, which unfolded in Sambhal, which is 158 kilometres from New Delhi. BJP leader Mohammad Mian met sub-divisional magistrate Dipender Yadav at the collectorate and other BJP workers in December 2018.

The victim, who the BJP leader beat up, was identified as 22-year-old Manoj Gujjar as per the report. Upon seeing the BJP workers, Gujjar raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and in favour of former CM Akhilesh Yadav. "Vote Akhilesh ko hi dunga (I will vote only for Akhilesh)," he said.

We also found the original report by ABP News which is nearly 7 minutes long. The video also contains the response by Mohammad Mian.

Mohammad Mian had claimed it was a conspiracy to defame the BJP. "I was just trying to make him leave the place," he said. "I didn't shove the stick in his mouth." he had stated as per this report.



News agency ANI had tweeted about the incident as well on December 26, 2018

BJP's Mohd Miya on video of him assaulting a specially abled man: He was abusing Modi ji & Yogi ji, I tried to first explain things, he was drunk, it was a conspiracy to malign BJP, I was just trying to make him leave the place. I didn't shove stick in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/9WbJaDdmLR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2018

The Logical Indian Team contacted the Social Media cell of Sambhol Police Station. They stated, "The incident is from 2018, and we submitted the charge sheet to the Hon'ble Court in 2019. The video is two years old, and the charge sheet for the incident was registered under Section 307 and 323 of IPC and Section 3(2) of the SC/St Act."

The Sambhol Police Station also sent out a tweet clarifying on the situation, "उपरोक्त वीडियो वर्ष 2018 का है जिसमें धारा 307/323 भादवि व 3 (2) SC/ St एक्ट में मु0अ0सं0 604/2018 पंजीकृत किया गया, जिसमें आरोप पत्र संख्या 51 दिनांक 10.02.2019 को माननीय न्यायालय में भेजा जा चुका है। कृपया इसको वर्तमान का वीडियो बताकर असत्य और भ्रामक दुष्प्रचार ना करें, अन्यथा आप के विरुद्ध वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।" The tweet was in response to the allegation by Samajwadi Party leader, I.P. Singh, the National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party.

उपरोक्त वीडियो वर्ष 2018 का है कृपया इसको वर्तमान का वीडियो बताकर असत्य और भ्रामक दुष्प्रचार ना करें, अन्यथा आप के विरुद्ध वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/uUXv66RB8E — SAMBHAL POLICE (@sambhalpolice) December 27, 2021

This translates to: "The video in question is from the year 2018 in which Cr.604/2018 was registered under Section 307 and 323 of IPC and Section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act. In this case, the charge sheet with the number 51 was sent to the Hon'ble Court on 10.02.2019. Please do not spread false and misleading information through this video, and otherwise, legal action will be taken against you."

Conclusion:

To conclude, the claim that a BJP leader thrashed a disabled person with a stick for expressing support for the Samajwadi Party in a recent incident is misleading. The video in question dates back to 2018.

