Fact check: Old Video From Varanasi Shared With False Claim Of A Flyover Collapsing In Hyderabad

A viral post includes a video of a collapsed flyover and its debris crushing the vehicles under it. The claims, along with the video are that this shows a flyover from Hyderabad, and the posts advise to avoid using the Balanagar Jeedimetla route. The video shows debris of an under-construction bridge crushing a number of vehicles and the people inside them. The caption, along with the video, says, "Avoid Balanagar Jeedimetla route. Under construction flyover collapse."

The video was shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar captions.

The post has been archived here.

We are not sharing the video here owing to its graphic nature.

Claim:

The video showing debris of a flyover on vehicles is of Telangana.

Fact Check:

This is an old video from Varanasi and is not linked to Hyderabad.

After doing a keyword search on google for 'under-construction flyover collapsed', a video from Varanasi recorded in 2018 comes up. Reports from July 28, 2018, mentions that the mishap took place near Varanasi railway station. This resulted in killing 19 people who were crushed inside the cars and left several others injured.

The Times of India even carried an image that is seen in the viral video as well.

Another article by Telangana Today dismisses the claims about the Varanasi video going viral as a Balanagar flyover mishap. The article mentions, "The Balanagar police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of spreading fake news by circulating a two-year-old video of a flyover collapsed in Varanasi saying it was the Balanagar-Jeedimetla flyover that had crashed down, killing several people."

The Cyberabad Traffic Police and the Telangana State Police took to Twitter to clear out the air about the claims. The tweets said that the video does not belong to Balanagar and that the incident happened in Varanasi, UP.

No sir, It's not belongs to Balangar, This incident happened in Varanasi, UP. pic.twitter.com/mUOCW90zU0 — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) February 24, 2021

No sir, It's not belongs to Balangar-Hyderabad.

It's a two years old video of Varanasi. Please go through the link https://t.co/FmsslZNSSa — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) February 24, 2021

The Telangana State Police also attached a news report of a video from May 2018 to dismiss the made claims.







Hence, the under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi in 2018 and is in no way related to the false claims related to Telangana.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also read: Fact Check: Old, Cropped Video Shared With False Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is Threatening Gujaratis