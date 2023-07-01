Old Video From Thailand Falsely Viral As Uyghur Muslim Being Thrashed In China For Offering Namaz

A video of a man being brutally thrashed is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen sitting on a floor while another person kicks and thrashes him brutally. Some other people can also be seen sitting in a room. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the man in the video was Uyghur Muslim who was badly beaten for offering Namaz in a public place in China.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Now 57 countries have become blind and dumb because the matter is of China, isn't it..? Lock on the tongue of the leftists too. Prayers and religious practices are not allowed in public places in China. Uighur Muslim was brutally thrashed by a man from another community while offering namaz at a public place in China."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Uyghum Muslims being thrashed for offering Namaz in public place in China.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Thailand, and no religious angle was involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we did a reverse image search using the InVid tool and found the still of viral video in a report dated back to 2020. According to this news published in Thai language, this incident took place in Thailand in January 2020. The victim in the video used to work in a loan company. He was not being able to recover from the customer on time, that's why he was beaten up by the company's own people.

According to the report of Today Line dated December 02, 2020, the 30-year-old victim lived in the 'Chom Thong' district of 'Chiang Mai' province. He used to work as a recovery work agent for people in a company named 'T.M.N. Group Co. Ltd'. While quoting the victim, the report mentions that many times he could not collect money from people on time. In such a situation, he used to borrow money from someone else and deposit the money in the company's account. Later, after recovering from the customer, he used to return the money to that person. When the company officials came to know about this, they brutally thrashed the victim.



According to the report, the people seen in the video were his colleagues. In October 2019, the victim joined the company. During this, he also had seen videos of other people being beaten up in the company. However, he kept working in order to get a good salary. We also found another report by Thailand's Newspaper Khaosod which mentioned that the Thailand police arrested the accused.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Thailand and it has nothing to do with Uyghur Muslims. The viral incident is related to a loan company where an employee was thrashed by its senior employee in a loan recovery matter. Hence, the viral claim is false.





