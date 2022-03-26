Old Video From Switzerland Viral With False Claim Of Muslims Damaging Properties In West Bengal 

A video of vandals creating a stir on the road and vandalising the passing by vehicles is viral on social media. The video is shared claiming that it belongs to the recent Birbhum violence in West Bengal, and these hoodlums are Muslims.

The video shot at night shows a fierce mob dressed in hoodies, white protective suits making a ruckus by breaking the glasses of the moving vehicles.

The video is viral on social media with a narrative that the video is from Kolkata, Bengal, and these people belong to the Muslim community.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "ये कलकत्ता का है,बंगाल में हालात एकदम पाकिस्तान जैसे बने हुए हैं,और ये जो गाड़ियों के शीशे तोड़ रहे हैं वो मुल्ले हैं, क्यूं कि इनको सड़क पर बैठ कर रोजे खोलने हैं,एसा पूरे देश में होने में देर नहीं है .70वर्षो में हिन्दू 8 राज्यों में अल्पसंख्यक होगये किसी को पता भी नहीं चला,,"

[English Translation: This is from Calcutta. The situation in Bengal is exactly like Pakistan, and those breaking the glass of vehicles are mullahs because they have to open their fast by sitting on the road. It is not too late before it happens in the whole country. In 70 years, Hindus became a minority in 8 states; no one even knew.]

ये कलकत्ता का है,बंगाल में हालात एकदम पाकिस्तान जैसे बने हुए हैं,और ये जो गाड़ियों

के शीशे तोड़ रहे हैं वो मुल्ले हैं, क्यूं कि इनको सड़क पर बैठ कर रोजे खोलने हैं,एसा पूरे देश में होने में देर नहीं है .70वर्षो में हिन्दू 8 राज्यों में अल्पसंख्यक होगये किसी को पता भी नहीं चला,, pic.twitter.com/AsHMjbgI6g — manojkumarparida (@manojkumarpari2) March 24, 2022

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "ये विडियो कलकत्ता का है बंगाल में भी हालात एकदम पुराने कश्मीर जैसे होते जा रहे हैं मुल्ली के राज में मुल्लों ने खुड आतंक फैला रखा है"

[English Translation: This video is from Calcutta, even in Bengal, the situation is becoming like the old Kashmir, under the rule of Mulli, the Mullahs themselves have spread terror.]

Claim:

VIdeo shows Muslims vandalising vehicles on a road in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is almost four years old and belongs to Switzerland.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several German media reports and a YouTube channel.

Hooligans TV published a similar-looking video with the same keyframes on May 21, 2018. The video was titled, "Fight in Switzerland: Basel vs. Zürich & Karlsruhe. 19.05.2018".

Several media reports in the German language also reported the incident of this fight in St Jakob Stadium in Switzerland after the Football Championship Game between Basel and Lucerne.

According to a report, by 20 min, the conflict involved 90 hooligans, of which around 30 were from Basel wearing white protective suits and were painting bridge pillars on the Autobahn on Birsstrasse. They were attacked at night, after 11 pm, by a mob consisting of around 60 people.

In another report, Bazonline stated that at least 14 people were halted and inspected by the police, which had opened a brawl case. They were looking for any witnesses or film footage of the crime.



According to a report by Staatsanwaltschaft, after the investigation, it was revealed that those 30 people were painting the pillars of the motorway bridge on Birsstrasse.

While searching on the internet, we also found that the same video was viral in India in 2018 with the same narrative. The video was viral on Facebook with the same Hindi caption.

Therefore, we can conclude that an old video of violence from Switzerland is revived with a communal narrative and is falsely linked to the recent Birbhum violence in West Bengal. The video is neither from Kolkata, West Bengal, nor the people in the video are Muslims.

