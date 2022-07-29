Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

A video of a man thrashing kids is viral on social media. In this 30-second-long video, a man can be seen brutally hitting a little girl with a stick while she is continuously sobbing. Further, the man can be seen moving toward other kids and beats them as well. People on social media shared this video with a communal twist and claimed that the man in the video is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a Muslim teacher at DPS School in Valsad, Gujarat.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in the Hindi which reads, "ये गुजरात के वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी खान है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए इसपर कार्यवाही होनी ही चाहिए ये छोटे बच्चो को बेरहमी से पिट रहा है इसे. ज्यादा से ज्यादा RT करे और वीडियो वायरल करो मित्रो."

[English Translation: This is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag, Valsad. Share it so much that this teacher and school both get closed. Action should be taken on him, he is brutally beating small children. RT maximum and make the video viral friends.]

ये गुजरात के वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी खान है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए इसपर कार्यवाही होनी ही चाहिए ये छोटे बच्चो को बेरहमी से पिट रहा है इसे

ज्यादा से ज्यादा RT करे और वीडियो वायरल करो मित्रो

pic.twitter.com/9A4e4kCPUW — Sanni Mathur (@SanniMathur2) July 21, 2022

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "ये वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए । वीडियोवायरल होने से काफी फ़र्क पड़ता है ओर कार्यवाही होती है जिसे दया न आये वो अपना मुंह (टाइपिंग) बंद रखे."

[English Translation: This is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag of Valsad, share this so much that both this teacher and the school should be closed. Video. Going viral makes a lot of difference and action is taken, those who do not have mercy, keep their mouth (typing) closed.]

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of a request received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Children were brutally thrashed by a Muslim teacher at DPS School in Valsad, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is from Egypt and is also 8 years old.

During the initial investigation, we found that the we have done fact check with similar claim in the past as well. However, the video was not same. Click here to read the report.

We used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes, leading us to a video report of Headlines Today dated August 9, 2014 in which same footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is of the manager of an orphanage in Egypt. The man was identified as Osama Othman. In the video, he can be seen misbehaving and violence with children. This video was made by her wife as evidence and later made it viral. Othman was charged with 'Torturing' 13 child after the video went public.

On searching more, we found a report of BBC dated September 2014. Report suggests that man in the video was identified as Osama Mohamed Othman, the head of an orphanage(Mecca Orphanage) in Giza, Egypt, in which he is seen beating children with sticks. He was arrested after the video went viral. A Cairo court sentenced Osama to three years in prison for assaulting seven children and endangering their lives. A senior security official told media that during questioning Othman justified his actions by saying he was trying to teach the children a lesson as they were playing with electrical devices and he feared for their lives. According to the report, the children were then transferred to another facility and the orphanage's board of directors was dismissed.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on the internet since 2014 and it is not related to Valsad, Gujarat. The viral video is from Egypt where an orphanage manager was arrested for assaulting kids. It has nothing to do with Gujarat or DPS school. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: These Images Show Smriti Irani's Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

