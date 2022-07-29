All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  29 July 2022 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is from Egypt where a orphanage manager was arrested for assaulting kids in 2014. It has nothing to do with Gujarat or DPS school.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a man thrashing kids is viral on social media. In this 30-second-long video, a man can be seen brutally hitting a little girl with a stick while she is continuously sobbing. Further, the man can be seen moving toward other kids and beats them as well. People on social media shared this video with a communal twist and claimed that the man in the video is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a Muslim teacher at DPS School in Valsad, Gujarat.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in the Hindi which reads, "ये गुजरात के वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी खान है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए इसपर कार्यवाही होनी ही चाहिए ये छोटे बच्चो को बेरहमी से पिट रहा है इसे. ज्यादा से ज्यादा RT करे और वीडियो वायरल करो मित्रो."

[English Translation: This is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag, Valsad. Share it so much that this teacher and school both get closed. Action should be taken on him, he is brutally beating small children. RT maximum and make the video viral friends.]

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "ये वलसाड के DPS SCHOOL Rajbag का टीचर शकील अहमद अंसारी है इसको इतना शेयर करो की ये टीचर और स्कूल दोनों बंद हो जाए । वीडियोवायरल होने से काफी फ़र्क पड़ता है ओर कार्यवाही होती है जिसे दया न आये वो अपना मुंह (टाइपिंग) बंद रखे."

[English Translation: This is Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, a teacher of DPS SCHOOL Rajbag of Valsad, share this so much that both this teacher and the school should be closed. Video. Going viral makes a lot of difference and action is taken, those who do not have mercy, keep their mouth (typing) closed.]

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact check the claim.

Screengrabs of a request received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Children were brutally thrashed by a Muslim teacher at DPS School in Valsad, Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is from Egypt and is also 8 years old.

During the initial investigation, we found that the we have done fact check with similar claim in the past as well. However, the video was not same. Click here to read the report.

We used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes, leading us to a video report of Headlines Today dated August 9, 2014 in which same footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is of the manager of an orphanage in Egypt. The man was identified as Osama Othman. In the video, he can be seen misbehaving and violence with children. This video was made by her wife as evidence and later made it viral. Othman was charged with 'Torturing' 13 child after the video went public.

On searching more, we found a report of BBC dated September 2014. Report suggests that man in the video was identified as Osama Mohamed Othman, the head of an orphanage(Mecca Orphanage) in Giza, Egypt, in which he is seen beating children with sticks. He was arrested after the video went viral. A Cairo court sentenced Osama to three years in prison for assaulting seven children and endangering their lives. A senior security official told media that during questioning Othman justified his actions by saying he was trying to teach the children a lesson as they were playing with electrical devices and he feared for their lives. According to the report, the children were then transferred to another facility and the orphanage's board of directors was dismissed.

Image Credit: BBC

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on the internet since 2014 and it is not related to Valsad, Gujarat. The viral video is from Egypt where an orphanage manager was arrested for assaulting kids. It has nothing to do with Gujarat or DPS school. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: These Images Show Smriti Irani's Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
DPS 
muslim 
Communal 
Orphanage 
Egypt 
False Claim 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Underwent 32 Shock Therapies, Intense Medication & Trauma; My Teenage Years Were Challenging'
Bihar Govt Issues New Directives, Village Heads To Be Held Responsible For Child Marriages
Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False
Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu
Similar Posts
Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishads Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu
Fact Check

Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu

The Logical Indian Crew
Disturbing Viral Video Of A Man Beating A Child Peddled With Misleading Communal Claims
Fact Check

Disturbing Viral Video Of A Man Beating A Child Peddled With Misleading Communal Claims

Jakir Hassan
These Images Show Smriti Iranis Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Fact Check

These Images Show Smriti Irani's Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

The Logical Indian Crew
No, Centre Did Not Cut Down Budget For AMU From Rs 62 Crores To Rs 9 Crores; Viral Claim Is False
Fact Check

No, Centre Did Not Cut Down Budget For AMU From Rs 62 Crores To Rs 9 Crores; Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan
This Image Of President Draupadi Murmu Offering Prayer Along With Ram Nath Kovind Is From 2020
Fact Check

This Image Of President Draupadi Murmu Offering Prayer Along With Ram Nath Kovind Is From 2020

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X