Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup T20 Match

In the recent Asia Cup 2022 match, Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, a video of people celebrating and bursting crackers has gone viral on social media. While sharing this video, Sudarshan news has claimed that the viral video is of the celebration of Pakistan's victory over India in the Asia cup in Srinagar.

Sudarshan news and Sudarshan TV's Sagar Kumar tweeted a video claiming it to be from Srinagar as he wrote, "Fireworks in Srinagar over Pakistan's victory." The tweet by Sudarshan news and Sagar Kumar have been deleted, the screenshot of both of them can be seen below.

















Another user on Facebook shared the same video with the caption, " Pakistan winning Celebration in Srinagar. #kashmiriyat #PakVsIndia #celebration #cricket."

Pakistan winning Celebration in srinagar. #kashmiriyat #PakVsIndia #celebration #cricket Posted by Sports Hub on Sunday, 4 September 2022





Claim:

A viral video shows people celebrating in Srinagar after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 match.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2016, where locals can be seen celebrating Pakistan's independence day in the downtown area of Nawakadal in Srinagar.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes. After conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes, we found the same video being shared by the Twitter handle of Arab News, based in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 16, 2020.

The caption of the tweet reads,

" ‏بھارت کے زیر انتظام کشمیر میں دارالحکومت سری نگر کے علاقے نواکدل میں لوگوں نے پاکستان کے یوم آزادی کے موقع پر فائر ورک کیا

‎#kashmir ‎#India ‎#Pakistan ‎#PakistanZindabad "

English Translation:[ People set off fireworks on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day in Nawakdal area of ​​Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.‎ #kashmir ‎#India ‎#Pakistan ‎#PakistanZindabad ]

بھارت کے زیر انتظام کشمیر میں دارالحکومت سری نگر کے علاقے نواکدل میں لوگوں نے پاکستان کے یوم آزادی کے موقع پر فائر ورک کیا #kashmir #India #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/2BubAvuXo8 — Arab News Urdu (@arabnews_urdu) August 16, 2020

It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from the 2022 T20 match.



Another user with the name "Laraib Ali Magsi" based in Pakistan shared the same video with the caption," Locals in the Downtown area of #Srinagar celebrated #Pakistan's #IndependenceDay.Pakistani slogans & Pakistani Flag was also raised. Video location: Nawakadal, Srinagar.#Kashmir"

On searching more, we found that Srinagar Police has debunked the tweet with the fake video claiming that " The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere. #FakeNewsAlert " in one of their tweets.

The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere. #FakeNewsAlert — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 4, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from the celebration of Pakistan's Independence day in the Nawakadal Area of Srinagar It has nothing to do with the ongoing T20 match in which Pakistan defeated India. Hence, the viral claim is false.

Also Read Media Outlets Broadcast Old Video Of Pakistani Fans Smashing TV As Visuals After India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup