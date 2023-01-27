Old Video Of Dance Performance During Blanket Distribution Event Viral With Misleading Claim

A video of a blanket distribution program is doing round on social media. In this 15-second-long video, a woman can be seen dancing to Bhojpuri songs on the stage. While sharing this video, it is being said that the viral video is from a recent event where a vulgar dance performance was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during a blanket distribution program.

Shaikh Javed, news anchor at Newsspalsh, shared this video and wrote, "BJP द्वारा आयोजित कंबल वितरण समारोह का वायरल होता वीडियो! मैं निःशब्द हूँ…. आप ही लोग कोई अच्छा कैप्शन बता दें."

[English Translation: Video of blanket distribution event organized by BJP goes viral! I am speechless…. You guys tell me a good caption. @MediaCellSP]

Samajwadi Party Media Cell official Twitter handle shared this video and wrote, "कंबल वितरण समारोह सौजन्य से - भाजपा और हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में चाल चरित्र और चेहरे तथा पार्टी विद डिफरेंस वाले भाजपाई तथा "गेस्ट हाउस की होस्ट" लोग अपने चरित्र पर आत्ममंथन करें."

[English Translation: Blanket Distribution Ceremony. Courtesy - under the joint aegis of BJP and Hindu Yuva Vahini The people of BJP and "guest house host" should introspect on their character!]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows a recent blanket distribution event organized by BJP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2019 and was organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini.

During the initial investigation, we observed the viral video and noticed some crucial information like venue and the name of organizer of this program.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and came across a video report of Dynamite News dated January 22, 2019 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Video: BJP workers made obscene dance by bar girls in blanket distribution event". According to the report, several bar dancers were performed in a blanket distribution program organised by Vimal Singh Pawar, leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Lucknow.

On searching more, we also found a report of NavBharat Times dated January 21, 2019 in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, a blanket distribution program was organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Vimal Singh Panwar near Mahadev Temple, Intauja police station area of ​​Lucknow. Many local leaders including BJP workers were present in this program. Several bar dancers were called from Mumbai to perform in this distribution event. After this video went viral, people on social media targeted Hindu Yuva Vahini for promoting obscenity. However, nowhere in the report it was mentioned that BJP organised this program.

We also found the same video tweeted by user back in 2019 in which they criticised Hindu Yuva Vahini action.

It is evident from our investigation that the video claiming of BJP organising a vulgar dance program on the occasion of blanket distribution is available on the internet since the year 2019. It was organised by Vimal Singh Panwar, leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Lucknow. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

