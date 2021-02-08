Fact Check: Old Video From 2020 Goes Viral Claiming Alcohol Was Distributed At Farmers' Protest

A video showing liquor being distributed is being shared with the claim that it is of the farmers' protest. In the video, the distribution is happening from inside a car where a person is pouring alcohol from a bottle. A lot of people can be seen holding utensils to collect their bit.

The claim is being shared in the context of farmers' protests happening across many states of India.

A caption on a Facebook post said, "Farmers protests. Free liquor distribution. Wow, what is this movement."



The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same caption.





The video shows alcohol being distributed to the farmers during the ongoing farmers' movement.

The video attached in the viral posts dates back to April 2020 and is not from the ongoing farmers' protest.

By breaking the video in several frames in InVid and doing a reverse image search, it was revealed that the video was viral on social media in April 2020 also. The same video was shared on Facebook in April 2020 with a caption which reads, "One of the most humanitarian service of mankind, history will never forget this".





All the three farm bills were passed by the central government in the month of September last year. The bills received approval from President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27, 2020. Since then, farmers have been protesting against the bill.



Hence, the video was recorded much before the farmers' protest started.

