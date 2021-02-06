Fact Check: Old Picture From 2016 Of Professor With A Student's Baby Viral With False Claim

A collage of two pictures showing a professor teaching his class while taking care of a baby is circulating on social media. The post claims that the professor recently lost his wife during childbirth and he was constrained to take care of his child even during his classes.

His wife passed away during Childbirth. But he has taken responsibility for taking the child and college classes together.



The real life Hero.🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vcgb5BgLa — Anurag Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@TheAnuragTyagi) February 3, 2021

Journalist Yogesh Mishra also shared the photo with a caption that says, "His wife passed away during Childbirth. But he has taken responsibility for taking the child and college classes together."

The post has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same caption.













Claim:

The viral post claims that the professor brings his baby to the class because his wife passed away.

Fact Check:

The claim made about the professor in the viral posts are false. The professor is not carrying his own child but the child of one of his students to help her concentrate in the class.

On doing a reverse image search on Google, the original Facebook post came up from July 6, 2016. Moisés Reyes Sandoval, the professor living in Acapulco, Mexico, identified in the photo shared this image on his Facebook wall with a caption in Spanish that read, "I have a student, who has not dropped out of school despite her different roles, so I decided to carry her son, without interrupting the class to take notes. #Acapulco".

Daily Bhaskar included this image in its article about 'These Funny and Cool Teachers Will Make You Want to Go Back to School'. This was published on September 5, 2016.









CNN en Español also reported about the same incident dated July 13, 2016. The report said, "At that time he was dictating a series of definitions of international law and the baby was crying, so his mother could not have him and attend the class."



By reverse image searching the same picture, a tweet including the same image from July 12, 2016, was also found. The tweet said in Spanish, "A teacher from Acapulco holds a student's baby while teaching; the photo goes viral."



Maestro de Acapulco carga al bebe de una alumna mientras da clase; la foto se hace viral https://t.co/RfPgb5VQDW pic.twitter.com/IVrn83wKDN — FLORECITA (@SoyFlor10) July 12, 2016

Hence, the image shows a professor carrying his student's baby while teaching.

