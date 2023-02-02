These Images Show Visuals From Recent Blasts In Peshawar? Know The Truth Here!

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023, killing at least 100 people and injuring many more. Following that, numerous social media users shared images purportedly from the explosion site and its aftermath. The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral posts that claimed the images were taken during the recent Peshawar bombings.

Image 1

A verified twitter user, "Aqsa Kinjhar Leela Jamali," shared the Viral images with the caption," Strongly condemn the #Peshawarblast in police line mosque. Heartfelt condolences with the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injures. May ALLAH SWT protect my motherland 🇵🇰 from every type of such internal and external attacks."

Strongly condemn the #Peshawarblast in police line mosque. Heartfelt condolences with the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injures. May ALLAH SWT protect my motherland 🇵🇰 from every type of such internal and external attacks. pic.twitter.com/Q0g9oo2gFi — Aqsa Kinjhar Leela Jamali (@AqsaLeelaJamali) January 30, 2023





Strongly condemn the #Peshawarblast in police line mosque. Heartfelt condolences with the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injures. May ALLAH SWT protect my motherland 🇵🇰 from every type of such internal and external attacks.#Peshawar #PeshawarBlast pic.twitter.com/rY2KGlCoNv — Maryam yaqoob✨ (@EjanGull) January 30, 2023

Fact Check:

We performed a reverse image search of the viral image and found a report by Reuters dated March 5, 2022 in which similar image can be seen. The viral image was captioned, "general view of the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022."

We also found the same image in a report of 'news.az' dated March 05, 2022. According to it, a powerful bomb explosion occurred inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar, killing at least 30 people. More than 60 people got injured in this incident.

Image 2:

The viral image shows a group of people inspecting the premises after the blast.



A twitter user shared the viral photo with the caption," After such a big security lapse, we grieve the #PeshawarBlast. How much more will we get our governments get away with such a massive loss of lives? How did the suicide bomber reach a mosque that has numerous security checkpoints? #Peshawarunderattack"

After such a big security lapse, we grieve the #PeshawarBlast. How much more will we get our governments get away with such a massive loss of lives? How did the suicide bomber reach a mosque that has numerous security checkpoints?#Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/69tsfRryCH — Zartaj Rathore (@RathoreZartaj) January 30, 2023





After such a big security lapse, we grieve the #Peshawarblast 💔

How did the suicide bomber reach a mosque that has numerous security checkpoints? #Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/z4S8Qr9tav — Tuba Qadeer (@TubaQadeer) January 30, 2023

Fact Check:

We conducted a reverse image search and found a report by 'DAWN' dated March 9, 2013 in which similar image can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Explosion kills five in Peshawar mosque." The report mentioned that at least five people were killed, and 29 others were injured in an explosion inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Saturday, according to Dr Arshad Javed, Chief Executive of the Lady Reading Hospital. However, Peshawar city SP Khalid Hamdani stated that six people were killed and 28 others were injured in the explosions."

Image 3:

Another visual depicting a room with broken glass and pillars is shared claiming to be from the aftermath of the blast. A twitter user,"Kamran Yousufzai" shared the viral photo with the caption," The start of ruining the Pakhtun nation again for the sake of dollars.#Peshawarunderattack #Peshawarblast."

The start of ruining the Pakhtun nation again for the sake of dollars.#Peshawarunderattack

#Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/IVZERv2Xfy — Kamran Yousafzai (@k_a_m_r_a_n07) January 30, 2023





#Peshawarunderattack The start of ruining the Pakhtun nation again for the sake of dollars.#Peshawarunderattack

#PeshawarBlastUpdate pic.twitter.com/EzNpeS0WyB — Manzoor pashteen (@NiamatUllah4321) January 30, 2023

Fact Check:

We did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Al-Jazeera dated October 8, 2021, in which a similar image can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Afghanistan: Dozens killed in suicide bombing at Kunduz mosque." According to it, Dozens of people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern city of Kunduz during Friday prayers. It was the country's worst attack since the Taliban took control in August. It clearly means that the viral image is from Afghanistan and not from the recent Peshawar blasts.

Image 4

The viral image shows a blood-stained page from a book claiming to be from after the blast. A twitter user," Usman Khan"shared the viral image with the caption,"The Most Heartbreaking Picture on internet today #Peshawarblast #pathaanboxoffice #JohnAbraham #BPL2023 #shamidrees"





Mere ALLAH😭💔 The most heartbreaking picture on internet today😭#Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/7QFGncNtwu — Ik-raw Tarik khan suddozoi (@ik_raw) January 30, 2023

Fact Check:

We did a reverse image search of the viral image and found a Parhlo report dated October 27, 2020. The report carries a tweet that contains the same viral photograph. According to the report, "an explosion at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony on Tuesday morning killed at least seven people and injured more than 100. The police and rescue teams have arrived at the scene and begun the rescue operation." Click here to see the tweet.

This clearly stated that the viral photograph has nothing to do with the recent Peshawar blasts.

Conclusion

In our investigation, we found out that several of the viral images depict incidents that occurred at different times. While we weren't able to ascertain the origin of all the images, however, it is evident from our investigation that the images are not from the recent blasts in Peshawar. The images date back as far as 2013. While some images are recent, they do not depict the recent incident as being claimed with the viral images. We can conclude that the viral images have been shared in a misleading manner.

