Old Photos Of Maulana Accused In The IMA Scam Viral With False Claim

A photo of an older man is viral on social media. The man in the picture is purportedly a Muslim cleric of Lucknow whose wife eloped with their neighbour. The photo is shared with a Hindi caption whose English translation reads, "Ruksana, wife of Lucknow's Haji Qadir Khan, a famous holy figure known for helping people attain love, eloped with their neighbour. It was only a few days ago that the shrewd neighbour had gotten a magical amulet made from Khan himself."

Claim:

The wife of the older man in the photo has eloped with their neighbour.

Fact Check:

We did a reverse image search of the viral photo. It led to various news reports in which the same viral photo was used. According to an NDTV report published on 12 July 2019, the man is identified as Haneef Afsar Azizi, a famous cleric from Bengaluru. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested Azizi for encouraging people to invest in the IMA Ponzi scheme case.

According to a report of The Times of India, "The accused had encouraged thousands of men and women to invest in IMA. During prayer meetings, he had defined investing in IMA as a religious responsibility, and each Muslim should stand by Khan (Mohammad Mansoor Khan) and make him one of the biggest business tycoons of Bengaluru."

Azizi claimed that he had nothing to do with the IMA scam. The investigating officers stated that the accused Mohammad Mansoor Khan had gifted a house worth Rs 3 crore to Azizi in return for money laundering services. The SIT also arrested five other people along with Azizi.

We also did a keyword search to find news reports related to eloping of 'wife of Lucknow's Muslim cleric'. We could not find anything to support this claim.

Therefore, we can conclude that a photo of a Muslim cleric arrested in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme scam has been shared with a false claim. There are no news reports that prove that a Lucknow cleric's wife had eloped with their neighbour.

Alt News has also debunked this viral claim.

