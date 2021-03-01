Fact Check: Old Image From 2019 Shared As Recent Left Front Rally From Brigade Ground, Kolkata

On February 28, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance commenced their campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections with a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata. Lakhs of supporters gathered to support the alliance in Kolkata.

This was followed by a post going viral, which claimed it was taken of the Brigade Ground on February 28, 2021. The image showed a massive crowd on the ground. It was circulated with a claim that said, "Sea of people determined to bring about a total change in Bengal."



The post has been archived here.

Another post in Hindi said, "Huge public gathered in the joint rally of Congress and Elect's secular front at the Brigade Ground of Bengal. #Brigade2021".



The post has been archived here.



The same images were shared on Twitter as well. One of the tweets said, "Sea of people throngs at the Joint Rally of @INCIndia & @CPIM_WESTBENGAL at Brigade Ground in the Heart of Kolkata! This shows the anger of people in West Bengal, This will surely give sleepless nights to rulers in Delhi as well as Kolkata. #Brigade2021"

The tweet has been archived here.

An article by India Blooms also includes the same image. The caption claims, "Massive crowd at the Brigade rally on Sunday (Image Credit: CPI-M Facebook page)"

Claim:

Image showing a massive crowd is of Left Front Rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata on February 28.

Fact Check:

The image circulated via a viral post on social media is an old image from 2019.

After doing a reverse image search of the photograph, old articles from 2019 come up. A photo gallery published by Social News on February 3, 2019, includes the same image. The image has been credited to IANS and the caption reads, "Kolkata: Workers of leftist parties participate in a Left Front rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Feb 3, 2019. (Photo: IANS)"

More articles, including the same image, also popped up. Peoples Democracy and Peoples Dispatch published in February 2019 also prove that this is an old image clicked in 2019. The report mentions, "Tens of thousands of people, in some estimates a million, thronged the Brigade Parade Ground on February 3 at the call of the Left Front, to assert alternative policies and politics. One of the largest ever mobilisations in Kolkata's historic ground threw up a challenge to the communal and political polarisation in the state, triggering a new stage of confidence as well as struggle. The rally came as a follow up of series of struggles of different sections of toiling people and huge rallies and padajatras in the state. Intensive campaign has finally resulted in spontaneous participation of people and made Brigade a 'Red Sea of Humanity'. The rally was addressed by general secretaries of five Left parties and CPI(M) state leaders."



This claim was also debunked by BOOM Live.



Hence, the image that is being circulated on social media claiming to show Left Front Rally from February 28, 2021, is not recent. It is an old image from the same place.

