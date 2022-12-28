Media Outlets Shared Old Image Of Traffic Jam Near Leh-Manali Highway As Recent

An image of a massive traffic jam on the Leh-Manali road is going viral on social media amid the festival season of Christmas and New Year celebrations. While sharing this image, netizens on social media claimed that the viral image is recent and shows heavy traffic jam on the Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, 19,383 vehicles used the Atal Tunnel from both ends on Christmas eve. Atal tunnel opened in October 2020 and is said to be a major attraction for tourists visiting Manali and Lahaul valley.

Media outlets like Tv9 Hindi, Dainik Bhaskar, Editor ji, etc shared this image claiming it to be recent.









A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "This is the record number of vehicles ever crossed after the opening of the Atal Tunnel."

This is the record number of vehicles ever crossed after the opening of the Atal Tunnel.#manali pic.twitter.com/mPOCj5aifb — Ashish Kumar (@OptionsGurukul) December 26, 2022

Another user wrote, "Traffic in Manali due to Christmas New year holiday."

Traffic in Manali due to Christmas New year holiday pic.twitter.com/Kc2kEP3leW — Shashi Kumar (@ShashiK03276669) December 26, 2022





Claim:

Viral image shows a recent traffic jam on the Leh-Manali highway near the Atal tunnel.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from January 2020.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and came across the same image posted on the Facebook page named Raid de Himalaya dated July 2022. It clearly suggests that the viral image is not recent. The picture credit was given to Yash Handa. Taking a hint from it, we searched the profile on social media platforms and found the original image on the Instagram handle of Yash Handa dated 27 January 2022. Yash mentioned in the comment section that he clicked this picture on January 2, 2022. Below you can see the image.

While going through his profile, we also found a photo of the same traffic jam which was clicked from another angle. In the viral image, the photo has been cropped from the bottom, so to remove the watermark or Instagram handle written on it.

It is evident from our investigation that the claim made by the media outlets is misleading. The viral image is almost 11 months old and is being falsely attributed to a traffic jam caused near the Atal tunnel after Christmas.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Sikh Youths Pushing Ambulance Which Brokedown Midway Revived As Recent