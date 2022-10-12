Old Images Circulated As Recent Attack On Hindu Idols In Bangladesh

The official Twitter handle of Panchjanya, a weekly national magazine published by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), shared a collage of broken idols claiming an ancient Hindu temple has been vandalised in Bangladesh recently. In the viral collage, several images of broken idols and pandals can be seen. This comes after, the Hindu deity Maa Kali temple was attacked in Dautiya village in Bangladesh's Jhenaidah district.

While sharing this collage, the wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "बांग्लादेश में प्राचीन हिंदू मंदिर पर हमला, आधा किलोमीटर दूर मिले तोड़ी गई मूर्ति के टुकड़े। बांग्लादेश में लगातार बनाया जा रहा मंदिरों को निशाना, हिंदुओं का हो रहा जीना दूभर."

[English Translation: Ancient Hindu temple attacked in Bangladesh, fragments of broken idol found half a kilometer away. Temples are being targeted continuously in Bangladesh, it is difficult for Hindus to live.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows an ancient temple being attacked in Bangladesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral images are old and not related to recent attack on the Hindu temple in Bangladesh.

Image 1:

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Free Press Journal dated 14 October 2021, in which the same image can be seen in the thumbnail. According to the report, the viral incident took place in Bangladesh's Comilla district. Due to a rumour, a major attack was carried out on a Hindu temple during Durga Puja in which three people died. It clearly suggests that the viral image is available on the internet since 2021.

Image 2:

To know the veracity of this image, we did a google reverse image search which led us to several media reports dated October 2021 in which the same image can be seen. In India Today report dated 15 October 2021, they use the same image for the thumbnail. According to the report, during the Durga Puja celebrations, several unidentified Muslim fanatics vandalised Hindu shrines. Paramilitary forces were sent into 22 areas after four people were killed and numerous more were injured in the conflict. Taking cognizance of this incident, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also promised justice to the victims.

Image 3:

We did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of The Quint dated 19 March 2022, in which similar image can be seen. According to the report, a group of 200 or so individuals vandalised the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 17 ahead of the Hindu holiday of Holi. The report quoted Radharamn Das, vice president of ISKCON, Kolkata who said "Last evening, as devotees were getting ready for the Gaura Purnima celebration, a crowd of 200 persons stormed the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalising it."

Media outlets like The Times of India, The Telegraph and ANI also reported the same.

However, we came across a report of BBC dated 18 March 2022 which mentioned the incident to be a case of land dispute. According to the report, a local influential person has claimed a part of the temple for many years. Locals said that the same person with his people attacked and tried to take possession of the land by breaking a part of the boundary wall. Click here to read the report in detail.

Conclusion:

Though all the images shared by Panjachana's official Twitter handle are related to attack on Hindu temples Bangladesh. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral images are not from recent and are available on the Internet since 2021. It has nothing to do with the recent attack on Maa Kali temple in Bangladesh. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

