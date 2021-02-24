Fact Check: Old, Cropped Video Shared With False Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is Threatening Gujaratis

A video clip of 14 seconds of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is making rounds on social media with the claim that the CM is threatening the people of Gujarat. Kejriwal in the video can be heard saying, "People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, what you can do about that go do."

One of the posts shared on social media say that the video is of 2012. The video is viral on Twitter.





The claim was also made by Harsh Sanghavi, BJP's MLA from Majura, Gujarat. He took to Twitter as well as Facebook to share the claim. The caption, along with one post, says, "Why does Kejriwal hate Gujarat so much?"

Arvind Kejriwal threatens the people of Gujarat if they don't support him.



The video going viral on social media is a cropped clip from a longer video of Kejriwal's speech in 2016. It is not an attack on the Gujaratis. In the longer version, Kejriwal can be seen referring to Home Minister Amit Shah on how BJP mishandles protestors. This speech was addressed in Surat, Gujarat, on October 18, 2016.

After doing a keyword search, a YouTube video uploaded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 18, 2016, was found. The full video is 31 minutes long, from which a clip of 14 seconds was cropped out and circulated with the false claim.





In the speech, Kejriwal talks about the BJP government's handling of Patidar agitation of 2015 demanding reservation. He then talks about Amit Shah at 14:16, from where the clip from the viral video is being cropped and circulated. At 14:45. He says, "Amit Shah has a warning for Gujarat, Amit Shah has a challenge for Gujarat that I will run Gujarat as I wish, if you protest against me then I will crush you, and people of Gujarat what you can do about it go do."

Here, he clearly made the above statements with respect to Shah and not himself as claimed in the viral posts.

To dismiss the claim made by Harsh Sanghavi, AAP Gujarat's verified account tweeted against it and posted the original video clip. The tweet said in Gujarati, "BJP has lost the upcoming local body elections and is now scared which is why they have started editing Arvind Kejriwalji's video to mislead people. Watch this video so the truth will come out."

Hence, the viral post makes false claims against Arvind Kejriwal. He is not intimidating the people of Gujarat but pointing out how Amit Shah looks at Gujarat.

