False Claim Of UP Police Being Ordered To Break Hands & Legs Of Those Who Pelt Stones

A video of police and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) personnel walking on the street is being shared with claims that it has been ordered in 8 districts that on Friday, anyone who pelts stones at the police or the station will be beaten up by the personnel, and police personnel don't do act, the area's Station Officer (SO) and Circle Officer (CO) will be suspended.

This comes amidst the highly tense communal violence that had risen in cities and towns like Meerut, Saharanpur, and Ranchi, among others, after the protests against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on prophet Mohammed by one religious community.

The video is being shared with the caption, "आज मेरठ, सहारनपुर सहित 8 जिलों में घोषणा कर दिया गया है की अगर एक भी पत्थर थाने या पुलिस पर चला, और पुलिस ने ऐसे दंगाइयों के हाथ पैर नहीं तोड़े तो सीधा सीधा वहाँ के एसओ और सीओ साहब सस्पेंड होंगे।"

[Rough Translation: Today, it has been announced in 8 districts including Meerut and Saharanpur that if a single stone is pelted on a police station or the police, and the police don't break the hands and legs of such rioters, then the SO and CO of the area will be suspended directly.]

Claim:

Police personnel have been ordered that after Friday prayers if anyone pelts stones at police or the stations, they are supposed to be beaten up, and if the police don't do it, the SO and CO will be immediately suspended.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We first conducted a keyword search to find official press releases of orders by the police which corroborate the claim, but we couldn't find any.

We only found media reports which said that Section 144 had been imposed earlier in the month and that recently, there's been an increase in police, PAC, and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in certain sensitive areas near mosques.





We also spoke to the Addl. Superintendent of Police (City) Saharanpur Rajesh Kumar. He confirmed that no such order had been given to the police in the city and that it was not related to Saharanpur. Additionally, we also contacted the Circle Officer of Cantt, Meerut, Chandra Kant Meena, who confirmed the same for Meerut as well, saying that no such order has been given. The other cities in UP have all been put on high alert, but no order of such claims has been given to the police.

We weren't able to identify the exact location in UP that is shown in the video that is being shared with the claim. However, it resembles the other visuals that are being shared in reports of the police, PAC, and RAF personnel being deployed in various cities of Uttar Pradesh on Fridays after communal clashes broke out as a result of the protests against the remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. No such order has been issued to the police that they need to beat up the stone pelters or the SO and CO will be suspended. However, many districts in UP have been put on high alert with a lot of police and PAC deployment.

