Was Nupur Sharma Arrested As This Viral Video Shows? No, Viral Video Is From Rajasthan's Farmer's Protest

A video has gone viral across social media with the claim that former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been arrested.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team has checked and debunked many viral posts spreading information in the context of Nupur Sharma's hProphet Mohammed. We found that a viral video washer being shared in a misleading manner with the claim of Hindu workers being deported from Qatar after the Nupur Sharma controversy.



Claim:

The viral video shows a woman being restrained by other women as she tries to move toward a wooden barricade. The woman is shown to be in distress as she is pulled by police personnel. The woman attempts to resist which lead to the people present binding her wrists to a wooden barricade.

The viral posts claim that the video shows former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma being arrested after absconding for four days following her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

In another version of the viral video, a person giving a voiceover claims that the video shows Nupur Sharma being arrested after being on the run for four days.

The video has gone rapidly viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Blasphemy nupur Sharma was arrested pic.twitter.com/FSljnVnSPE — Syed Arif Ali Kazmi (@arifalikazmi) June 22, 2022

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Bhumi Birmi during the farmer's protests.

We conducted a keyword search to check whether Nupur Sharma was arrested by the authorities. As per this Hindustan Times report published on June 21, 2022, Sharma cited a possible attack on her and requested four weeks' time for her appearance.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to isolate the keyframes of the video. Then we noticed one of the keyframes showed a police officer with a particular insignia on his uniform. The insignia matched up with the insignia of the Rajasthan police uniforms.

Image Comparision

Taking this into account, we conducted a keyword search across social media with relevant keywords. We then came across a report by AmarUjala published on 16 June 2022. The headline of the AmarUjala report read as follows, "Farmers sitting on dharna in Churu angered, clashed with police, blocked Bikaner-Delhi highway".

The report talks about the farmers who had been protesting in Taranagar, Churu in Rajasthan demanding insurance claims and crop cutting. The incident took place on the 99th day of the protest organised by All India Kisan Sabha. The protests were held in front of the SDM office of Taranagar, Churu. The protests led to a clash between the farmers and the police personnel. After this, the farmers blocked the Bikaner-Delhi highway.

We came across another report by Patrika.com published on June 16, 2022. The report, titled "Churu: Police and farmers clash in Taranagar" contained a video of the incident. From 0:08 in the video, we can see footage which shares several similarities with the viral video. The actions of the woman seen in the viral video match up with the actions of the woman seen in the video report by Patrika.

We also came across local news reports on the incident which contained the footage as well.

We then conducted a keyword search across social media with the relevant keywords and took this information into consideration. We came across more videos of the incident but with different captions.

On Facebook, the video of the incident is shared with a different caption from the viral video. The Facebook posts show screenshots from the viral video and footage from the viral video from different angles. The same woman can be seen in the videos. The translated caption reads as follows, "I heartily salute the courage and struggle of the farmer's daughter 'A lioness' sister Bhumi Birmi. The farmer will fight, and the farmer will win."

We searched across social media for Birmi's profile. We checked her profile on Facebook and came across several posts that indicated that she is the woman seen in the viral video. On her Facebook profile, she states that she is the district president of the Women Wing of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Non-political), Churu, Rajasthan.

Bhumi uploaded videos on June 15, 2022, showing footage from the incident. In the videos, the entire incident shown in the viral video can be seen. Alongwith the videos, she wrote a caption talking about the protests and the demands being made by the farmers including insurance schemes and crop cutting.

Meanwhile, from another keyword search, we came across an ABP Live report published on 16 June 2022. In this report, Bhumi Birmi's name is mentioned as having participated in the protests.

Conclusion:

We found that the woman in the video is Bhumi Birmi. The video is from the farmer's protests that took place in Rajasthan's Churu. The clashes had taken place between the police and the farmers on the 99th day of the protests.



Birmi was caught up in these protests and can be seen in the viral video clashing against the police. On the basis of media reports and statements by Bhumi Birmi alongwith social media posts, we are able to ascertain that the person in the video is not Nupur Sharma but Bhumi Birmi. Nupur Sharma has not been arrested and the viral posts have been circulated with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Agnipath Scheme Protests: No, 'Shami Aslam' Did Not Pose As Hindu To Call For Violence Against UP Police