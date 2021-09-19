All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meeting Of Intelligence Agencies Of India, Israel, America, Russia And England Held In Delhi? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credits: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Meeting Of Intelligence Agencies Of India, Israel, America, Russia And England Held In Delhi? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  19 Sep 2021 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A photo of a meeting is being shared on social media with a caption, "This is what you call a 56 inch chest when the top 5 intelligence agencies of the world assemble in New Delhi to Combat global terrorism!!". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the photo.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo of a meeting where a group of people can be seen sitting is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that this photo is of a high-level meeting of intelligence agencies of 5 big countries held in Delhi, which was attended by India's intelligence agency RAW, Israel's Mossad, America's CIA, Russia's KGB and England's MI6.

While sharing this photo, a Facebook user wrote a caption in English which reads, "Now in Delhi !! India RAW, Israel MOSSAD, America CIA, Russia KGB, England MI6. First time ever that the top five intelligence agencies of the world are sitting together for a high-level meeting in Delhi. This is the power of new India".


It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook
Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

A high-level meeting of intelligence agencies of 5 big countries was held in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is of a delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral photo and found a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 8 September 2021 in which the photo has been used. According to the report, a meeting was held under the national security advisers of India and Russia. India brought the USA and Russia on one ground on the complicated issue of Afghanistan. The US intelligence agency CIA chief William Burns and Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev agreed to meet the challenge of cracking down on the Taliban, securing their commitment to counter-terrorism and restoring the rule of law in Kabul.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar
Image Credit:
Dainik Bhaskar

We also found this image in the report of the Hindustan Times dated 8 September 2021. According to the report, the Russian embassy said that the two sides discussed war-torn Afghanistan's military, political, and socio-economic conditions.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times
Image Credit: Hindustan Times

During the investigation, we also found this photo on the official Twitter account of the ANI news agency. ANI shared the photo and wrote, "Delhi: A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway."

Our investigation shows that the photo is from the meeting of the National Security Advisors of India and Russia. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Liquor Being Distributed In Farmers' Protest? No, Viral Video Is From Baba Rodu Shah Dargah

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Indian policies 
Russia 
Meeting 
Intelligence Agency 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X