Meeting Of Intelligence Agencies Of India, Israel, America, Russia And England Held In Delhi? No, Viral Claim Is False

A photo of a meeting where a group of people can be seen sitting is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that this photo is of a high-level meeting of intelligence agencies of 5 big countries held in Delhi, which was attended by India's intelligence agency RAW, Israel's Mossad, America's CIA, Russia's KGB and England's MI6.

While sharing this photo, a Facebook user wrote a caption in English which reads, "Now in Delhi !! India RAW, Israel MOSSAD, America CIA, Russia KGB, England MI6. First time ever that the top five intelligence agencies of the world are sitting together for a high-level meeting in Delhi. This is the power of new India".





It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

https://t.co/XReJgPrz2t

Now in Delhi !!



India RAW

Israel MOSSAD

America CIA

Russia KGB

England MI6



First time ever that the top five intelligence agency of the world are sitting together for a high level meeting in Delhi. This is the power of new India 🇮🇳 — vrsgmani (@PTVSMANI) September 18, 2021





Claim:

A high-level meeting of intelligence agencies of 5 big countries was held in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is of a delegation-level meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral photo and found a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 8 September 2021 in which the photo has been used. According to the report, a meeting was held under the national security advisers of India and Russia. India brought the USA and Russia on one ground on the complicated issue of Afghanistan. The US intelligence agency CIA chief William Burns and Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev agreed to meet the challenge of cracking down on the Taliban, securing their commitment to counter-terrorism and restoring the rule of law in Kabul.

We also found this image in the report of the Hindustan Times dated 8 September 2021. According to the report, the Russian embassy said that the two sides discussed war-torn Afghanistan's military, political, and socio-economic conditions.

During the investigation, we also found this photo on the official Twitter account of the ANI news agency. ANI shared the photo and wrote, "Delhi: A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway."

Delhi: A delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India & Russia underway pic.twitter.com/9EKUQPfnT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Our investigation shows that the photo is from the meeting of the National Security Advisors of India and Russia. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Liquor Being Distributed In Farmers' Protest? No, Viral Video Is From Baba Rodu Shah Dargah