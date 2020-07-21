Fact Check: Is Nokia Giving Free Smartphones Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

A message is doing the rounds which say that Nokia is giving away 2000 free phones amid the COVID-19 crisis.



"Hi everyone, Nokia is ready to give away 2000 phones to people because of this pandemic period. FREE PHONES FOR STUDENTS & WORKERS. TO WIN VIVO PHONE Comment a lot of "t" to have a big chance to win!! No Scammer Please Let's Help!! Then Come inbox! via "SEND MESSAGE" button bellow With the Screenshot!," reads the caption of the post.

The post asks its users to comment with the letter "t" and send the screenshot of the post to the page, for a chance to win the Nokia phone.

Nokia is giving away 2000 phones amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

On following the steps and messaging the page with the screenshot of the post, an automated reply was received. The message asked to share the post in 10 places.

Further, the official announcement for the giveaway was not found on the official website of Nokia or in any of their social media handles.

The Logical Indian reached to Rahil Asad, a spokesperson from Nokia, who confirmed that no such promotions were issued by the company.

"Nokia does not promote any contest/offer. So, kindly ignore this. We would request you to not pay any amount or financial information to such kinds of calls or emails," wrote Rahil Asad.

He added that the legal team of the company is looking into the matter.

Below is the email correspondence: