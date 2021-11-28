All section
Caste discrimination
Photos Of South Korea And China Airport Shared As Complete Model Of Noida Airport

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Photos Of South Korea And China Airport Shared As Complete Model Of Noida Airport

India,  28 Nov 2021 11:38 AM GMT

We found that the viral image is actually of Daxing International Airport in Beijing and Incheon Airport in South Korea.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. While addressing the public meeting, he said that the Jewar Airport of Noida will be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. The first phase of the airport is targeted to be completed by 2024. Meanwhile, a few pictures and videos of an airport is going viral on social media with the claim that it shows the model design of Noida International Airport. It was shared by a few official government's media handles and BJP leaders.

While sharing the model video of the airport, the Prasar Bharti News Service wrote a caption in English which reads, "Uttar Pradesh is all set to become the only state in the country to have five international airports as PM@narendramodi to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar."

Press Information Bureau (PIB), Twitter handle of MyGovernment, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, BJP MP Mahesh Poddar also shared the photo and video. It is being widely shared on Facebook.

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

The viral image of the airport model is of Noida International Airport.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral picture is of the airport in Beijing city of China and Incheon Airport in South Korea.

Image 1:

On doing a reverse image search, we found this image in an article in The Guardian dated February 28 2019. The article's title reads, "The grey wall of China: inside the world's concrete superpower." The article was about the Beijing Daxing international airport, which was opened in October, and could eventually handle more than 100 million passengers a year.

Image Credit: The Guardian

We also found this image in an article of News 24 dated May 10, 2019. The title of the report reads, "This airport is a big step closer to becoming the world's biggest." It further reads, "Soon, you'll be granted all-access to the world's biggest, mega-airport. That is, Beijing Daxing International Airport.". We also found this image on Getty Images named Beijing Daxing New International Airport.

Image Credit: News24

Image 2:

We did a google reverse image search and found this image on a website named 'Coroflot'. According to it, the viral photo is of Incheon Airport in South Korea.

Image Credit: Coroflot.com

We also found this image in the South Korean national newspaper 'Korea Joongang Daily' report dated November 5 2017. According to the report, Incheon International Airport plans to open its new terminal on January 18, about three weeks before the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. According to data from the airport's operator, this terminal will allow the airport to handle 72 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo annually.

Image Credit: Korea JoongAng Daily

Our investigation shows that the pictures of airports in South Korea and China have been falsely shared as model designs of Noida International Airport. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

