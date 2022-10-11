This Video Shows Ancient Urn Filled With Gold Coins Being Unearthed In Mangalore? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video showing an urn filled with what appears to be gold coins being unearthed and uncovered is going viral on social media platforms. The video is viral with the claim that the video was filmed in Central Market of Mangalore.

Claim:

The video with a duration of 3 minutes shows a man uncovering and opening an apparently 'ancient urn'. After opening the urn, a live snake can be seen alongwith a dead frog and a gold chain. The person removes the snake from the urn and then takes off a covering inside the urn to reveal numerous gold coins.



The caption with the viral video reads, "During excavation work in the Central Market for redevelopment, gold coins* were discovered. Surprising how a serpent was found inside the sealed vessel alive after so many years! This was in Mangalore."

The video is viral across Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and shot in Turkey.

On Facebook, we noticed a tab at the bottom of the viral videos directing to the page of a Facebook user 'Hazine avcısı'. The Facebook page has 6,53,362 followers, at the time of writing.

We translated the about us section of the Facebook page from Turkish, "If you live within the borders of Turkey; Those who conduct research, excavation and sound work without permission will be punished in accordance with the provision of Article 74 of the Law No. 5879 on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets (translated from Turkish)"

The Facebook page had many videos related to 'treasure hunting'. We came across the viral video uploaded on to the 'Hazine avcısı' Facebook page.

The video titled, 'the moment of finding a mysterious treasure' was uploaded on September 23, 2022. This video was the same as the uploaded video. We noticed that the the user 'Hazine avcısı' had created the video in collaboration with user 'treasure path'.

We went through the About page of 'treasure path' and found that the user is a digital creator. The about section of the page states, 'The world's most real popurler videos you can follow the page here'

In our search across the Facebook page of 'Hazine avcısı', we came across several other videos from different scenarios but with the same apparent gold treasure. On September 6, 2022, in a video titled, 'I entered a fearful cave and found treasure', a similar-looking gold chain is uncovered from the urn. On September 20, 2022, in a video titled, 'real treasure discovered', a similar chain is uncovered.





In our Fact Check, we came across the YouTube channel of 'Hazine avcısı'. We also came across the longer version of the viral video on the YouTube channel, titled, 'moment of finding treasure with scoop' uploaded on July 16, 2022. Three languages, Georgian, Turkish and English are used in the description of the video.

The Turkish part of the caption roughly translates to,

"Attention. If you live in Turkey, I prefer that you read this and follow the rules. ‼️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️ Important ‼ ️ ‼ ️ ‼ ️Those who carry out research, excavation and sounding without permission will be punished in accordance with the provision of Article 74 of the Law No. 5879 on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets.

"Anyone who digs or drills without permission to find cultural assets is imprisoned for two to five years. (Note: all the scenes exhibited are edited)," the Turkish caption notes.

The Georgian part of the caption reads, "Attention. It's all made up. It's not real. All videos are fictional. The goal is to entertain people."

Conclusion:

We found that the video was created by a Turkish content creator, Hazine avcısı. The content creator produces scripted videos regarding treasure hunting. The viral video is a scripted video uploaded on the Facebook page. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.

