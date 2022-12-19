A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he is the son of a Pathaan is going viral across social media. The footage is circulated with the claim that PM Modi expressed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan.'

Pathaan has landed into controversy after Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra called for bans of the upcoming film over the outfits and scenes seen in the newly released song 'Besharam Rang.' Reacting to social media users calling for a boycott of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, at the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival, said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self."



The 9-second clip shows PM Modi at a rally saying, "PM can be heard saying in Hindi, "I am the child of Pathan, and I speak the truth and carry out the truth."

If modi ji is Pathan's Bachha then why his bhakts are opposing 😂😂😂 #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/UUakGByh9M — Amar 🇮🇳 (@amarmohiteT22) December 16, 2022

The clip is being circulated with the claim, "Even modi ji say I'm son of #Pathaan 🔥 @iamsrk #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #ISupportPathaan #PathanMovie #deepikapadukone #NarendraModi"







We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search for the keyframes, which led to an article by NDTV published on February 23, 2019. The NDTV article, 'Our Fight Is For Kashmir, Not Against Kashmiris, Says PM Modi'.'The thumbnail of the video matched the visuals seen in the viral video. The NDTV report states that Modi's speech was from a 2019 rally in Rajasthan's Tonk.





The speech was given in the context of the Pulwama Terror Attack of February 14, 2019, a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of over 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force.

We came across a video report published on NDTV's YouTube channel on February 23, 2019, titled, 'On Pulwama, PM Modi's Dare For Imran Khan, "Son Of A Pathan."



The description of the video reads, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday threw a challenge to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honorably by bringing to justice those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk, PM Modi recalled the phone call he made to Mr. Khan to congratulate him for winning the Pakistani elections last year.'



At the 1.23 mark of the video, PM Modi can be heard saying the remarks made in the viral video.

We then conducted another keyword search for the entire speech across the BJP's social media channels. We came across the full video on the BJP's YouTube channel, uploaded on February 23, 2019. At the 1:01:01 mark in the video, PM Modi's remarks mentioning Pathaan can be heard.

From the speech, it is understood that PM Modi referred to a conversation with Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Modi called Khan to congratulate him on winning the elections, and he said he invited the Pakistan PM to fight against poverty, illiteracy, and other challenges.

"I told him that now you have entered politics, let India and Pakistan come together in a fight against poverty and illiteracy. I mentioned this to him the other day. And he told me something in return. He said, 'Modiji, I am the son of a Pathan, and I speak the truth, and I perform my tasks honestly.' Today, it is time to test the words of the Pakistani Prime Minister. We will see whether he follows what he has said."



Conclusion:

We found that the video of PM Modi saying he is a son of a Pathaan is not in support of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film but rather a reference to a conversation between him and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The conversation was mentioned in a speech by Modi on February 23, 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack. Thus, the viral claim is false.



