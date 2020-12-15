Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Man In Viral Video Is Not BJP Leader Umesh Singh

A video of a man, claimed to be BJP leader Umesh Singh, being beaten and detained for raising pro-Pakistan slogan at farmers' protest has gone viral.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   15 Dec 2020 11:36 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: No, Man In Viral Video Is Not BJP Leader Umesh Singh

In the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, a video of a man being beaten by a group of people while a policeman is detaining him has gone viral. The video claims that BJP leader Umesh Singh was trying to malign the farmers' protest by sloganeering, "Pakistan Zindabad", hence people started beating him.

"किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होकर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाते भाजपा नेता उमेश सिंह को किसानों ने पकड़कर जूतों से मारा..किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की साजिश | (BJP leader Umesh Singh, joined the farmers' movement and started raising Pakistan zindabad slogans. He was caught by the farmers and beaten with shoes. He did so to malign the farmers' protest)."

The video is viral on Twitter.

Many people are also sharing the video on Facebook.


The Logical Indian also received the video for verification.

Claim:

The man in the viral video is a BJP leader Umesh Singh who is being beaten people for raising pro-Pakistan slogan in farmers' rally.

Fact Check:

The video has a logo of Bharat Samachar on the top right corner. When searched, the video was found on Bharat Samachar's Twitter handle. The news channel published it on Monday, December 14, 2020.

According to the Twitter information, we found that the video was of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and the name of the person being beaten was Arun and not Umesh Singh. He was beaten for giving a statement about farmers' protest in media.

We also called the Bharat Samachar reporter who confirmed that the video was shot in Ghaziabad. He also said that the man in the video is nowhere associated with BJP but just a common man. Some miscreants have taken the video from our Twitter handle and are spreading misinformation.

We also spoke to Gyanendra Kumar Singh, ADDL SP of Ghaziabad Crime Branch who said that he is not aware of the matter.

Claim Review :  The man in the video is a BJP leader Umesh Singh who is being beaten people for raising Pro-Pakistan slogan in farmers rally.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
