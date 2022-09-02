All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal Is False

Image Credit: Wikipedia/Arvind Kejriwal, Pixabay, Twitter

Fact Check

Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  2 Sep 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the Centre launched the National Institute of Open Schooling on August 24, 2021. Maharashtra and Uttarakhand state governments also launched their initiatives for virtual education.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating the Delhi Model Virtual School, claimed that it was the first virtual school in the country. Kejriwal asserted the claim in a video widely circulated across social media through his social media handles.

Claim:

In a 8.05 minutes video posted on Kejriwal's official Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal talks about the Delhi Model Virtual School, claiming that it is the first virtual school in Delhi and the country.

The video's caption reads, "Today, a big revolution is beginning in the field of education. Today the first virtual school in the country started in Delhi."




The claim is viral across Facebook as well.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The Centre launched the National Institute of Open Schooling on August 24, 2021

We conducted a keyword search to understand the parameters of a virtual school. It is difficult to exactly define the term 'virtual school'. During the Covid-19 pandemic, most schools shifted to the virtual mode and could be considered virtual schools.

We conducted another keyword search for the first virtual school launched by the government. We came across the National Institute of Open Schooling, which the Centre launched in August 2021.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the school on 24 August 2021. In a press release published by Press Information Bureau on the same date, Pradhan noted that this school is a new model of learning and is an example of how leveraging technology and innovation can facilitate greater inclusion in education. "The school is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country which will provide advanced digital learning platforms through Virtual Live Classrooms and Virtual Labs," he said.

Image Credit: PIB

NIOS had shared the press release on its Twitter handle on 24 August 2021 as well.

In an article published by Mint on 24 August 2021, school education secretary Anita Karwal said that students in Classes 9 to 12 will obtain options to join a virtual school. In such schools, classes will be conducted virtually but be textbook-based, activity-based, and experiential.

Image Credit: Live Mint

These characteristics of the NIOS virtual school are similar to those of the Delhi Model Virtual School. While DMVS is free of cost for students, the NIOS' virtual open school charges Rs 250 per theoretical subject and an additional fee of Rs 120 for practicals.

Image Credit: DIOS

We then searched for virtual school initiatives undertaken by other state governments. We came across a report by the Hindustan Times published on November 17, 2019.

The Uttarakhand government had launched the Virtual Classroom Project intending to benefit 1.90 lakh students from classes 6-12. The initial phase was to cover 150 schools, as per chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

We also came across reports by Hindustan Times published on August 13, 2019, regarding a virtual classroom started by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training alongwith the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Valuable Group.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

In our Fact Check, we also came across a statement by the National Institute of Open Schooling that clarified that the Delhi Virtual School was not the first virtual school in the country. "It is informed that NIOS already launched the first virtual school of the country in August 2021," the press release said.

We also found a tweet by news agency ANI published on September 1, 2022. The tweet carried a statement by Saroj Sharma, NIOS Chairperson, saying, "I don't know in what context he (Kejriwal) said that. We began the virtual school, if Delhi Govt wants our help and since we're experienced & already had three sessions, we'll guide them.."

Sharma also said that more than 25 lakh students had registered for the virtual schools across 7,000 study centres in India.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the Centre launched the National Institute of Open Schooling on August 24, 2021. Maharashtra and Uttarakhand state governments also launched their initiatives for virtual education.

The NIOS clarified that it had launched the first virtual school in the country in August 2021. Thus, we can ascertain that the claim circulated by Kejriwal is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Broadcast Old Video Of Pakistani Fans Smashing TV As Visuals After India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Delhi 
Education 
Delhi virtual model school 
AAP 
Arvind Kejriwal 
NIOS 
False claim 

Must Reads

No, People Did Not Raise Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad Slogan During Tejasvi Surya's Rally; Viral Video Is Edited
The "Manmohan Singh Scholarship" Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.
Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal Is False
Know How This EdTech Startup Is Empowering Indian Youth By Providing Overall Career Guidance
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X